A CBI team probing the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death had reached the residence of Rohan Rai, fiancé of the late Disha Salian, the manger of the actor. According to reports, the team of five officers had reached Rohan Rai’s house late on Wednesday night. However, it is not yet known why the CBI went to his house and there is no confirmation that the CBI had gone to his house for the ongoing investigation in Sushant case.

Disha died a week before Sushant’s death.

Disha Salian is said to have been the manager of Sushant Singh Rajput while working at a talent agency. Let us tell you that the news of Disha’s death came a week before Sushant’s death on 14 June. He is said to have died due to a fall from the building. The police had registered an accidental death case and started their investigation to rule out any possibility of foul play.

Case against three people who defame the direction

There were reports on social media regarding the connection in the deaths of Disha Salian and Sushant Singh Rajput. At the same time, Disha’s parents rejected all these reports and asked the police to take action against those spreading rumors and defaming their daughter. Following this complaint, the police filed a defamation case against three people. The three people posted on social media regarding Disha’s death were identified as Actor Punit Vasistha, YouTuber Naman Sharma and Director Sandeep Malani.

CBI investigation completed in Sushant case

According to the ETimes report, sources have shown that the CBI investigation has been completed. They have not found evidence of any conspiracy or murder. In the coming days, the investigating agency will submit the report to the Patna CBI Court. While Riya is charged with abetting suicide, the court will decide on what action to take next.