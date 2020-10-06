The CBI, which is investigating the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, questioned Riya Chakraborty’s neighbor Dimple Thawani on Sunday. Dimple had claimed that she had seen Sushant Singh Rajput on 13 June along with Riya Chakraborty. Sushant was killed on 14 June. However, CBI spokesperson RK Gaur has not confirmed the news whether Dimple has been questioned or not.

Dimple turned hostile during questioning?

A CBI spokesperson said, “Investigation is still going on in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and all aspects are being looked into carefully.” However, according to sources, when the CBI team questioned Dimple, they denied that they had seen Riya and Sushant together on June 13, but Dimple has definitely said that he had heard someone saying so .

Riya’s lawyer expressed strong objection

Riya’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde had also said that Dimple Thawani had lied to electronic media on the issue. At the same time, he has demanded the CBI to take strict action against all those who are unfairly influencing the investigation. In his message sent to the media, Maneshinde said, ‘We will not leave those who are speaking wrong things about Riya for being famous in electronic media for 2 minutes. One such person is Dimple, who claims that she is a fan of Sushant and believes that she is Sushant’s girlfriend due to a past life relationship. Dimple has claimed that someone told her that Sushant left Riya at her house on June 13.

Riya’s mother also objected

Riya’s mother Sandhya Chakraborty had told the Times of India on Neighbors’ claims that Dimple’s statement was’ baseless’ and she wanted to take advantage of the opportunity. He said, ‘She is a big fan of Sushant Singh Rajput and once came to our house to meet Sushant. Why she is making such a statement without any proof is beyond my comprehension. In this case, the location of Riya and Sushant’s mobile phone should be seen so that Dimple’s statement is completely false.