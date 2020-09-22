After the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, in the way drug chats are being revealed, many Bollywood Syllabus are targeted by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). In the ongoing drug investigation of NCB, the name of another eminent actor has emerged. If our colleague Times Now reported, another famous name is now on the radar of NCB. The name of this actress came out during the interrogation of Anuj Keshwani. Anuj is accused of drug peddling and has been arrested in the case involving Sushant and sent to Judicial custody.

Actress won beauty pageant title

The report claimed that the actress had won the title of former beauty pageant. It has also been learned that NCB has received drug related chats between the actress and the talent manager. The talent manager is also being told to be Anuj’s girlfriend.

Summons can be sent next week

According to the report, summons can be sent to the actress next week. According to the ANI report, based on the information provided by Anuj, the NCB investigated many places. Let me tell you, Anuj was arrested when Kaizan Ibrahim revealed his name.

The name of these syllables came in frontLet me tell you, earlier, the names of Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and some others have been revealed in the drug related case. People are also angry about this on social media.