Actress won beauty pageant title
The report claimed that the actress had won the title of former beauty pageant. It has also been learned that NCB has received drug related chats between the actress and the talent manager. The talent manager is also being told to be Anuj’s girlfriend.
Summons can be sent next week
According to the report, summons can be sent to the actress next week. According to the ANI report, based on the information provided by Anuj, the NCB investigated many places. Let me tell you, Anuj was arrested when Kaizan Ibrahim revealed his name.
The name of these syllables came in frontLet me tell you, earlier, the names of Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and some others have been revealed in the drug related case. People are also angry about this on social media.
.
Leave a Reply