The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Tuesday gave its medicinal operative to the CBI in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. It has also said that AIIMS does not confirm any speculation going on in the media.

In the Sushant Singh Rajput case, AIIMS Medical Board President Sudhir Gupta said, “The AIIMS medical board has designated the CBI as a medicoligal operative in the Sushant case, which cannot be shared with anyone as the case is a subjudice.” We do not confirm any speculation going on in the media. ‘

It is being told that the doctors of AIIMS have given their report to the CBI which denied any poisonous substance found in Sushant’s body. Dr. Sudhir Gupta had said that AIIMS and CBI have concurrence but further discussions are needed. Some legal aspects need to be considered for a logical legal conclusion.

The CBI is now awaiting the forensic report of the CFSL in this case. CBI sent Sushant’s clothes and samples taken from his house to CFSL for investigation. Apart from this, the forensic experts of CFSL also did a dummy trial several times at Sushant’s house.

The statement came on Monday from the CBI that the investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death is still going on. The agency is conducting a professional investigation in which all aspects are under investigation. There have been numerous reports that the CBI has not found evidence of incitement to murder or suicide. While the CBI says that till date, every aspect is being investigated. No aspect has been rejected.