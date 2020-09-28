In the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, AIIMS has submitted a report to the CBI. The CBI team has started analyzing the AIIMS report and whatever decision the CBI takes will be final. At the same time, with the evidence already available with the CBI, it is being concluded that Sushant had committed suicide or was murdered.

AIIMS has given its report to the CBI investigating the Sushant case, so now the agency will become active once again. After this, many things related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput will be revealed. Everyone’s eyes are fixed on this matter and everyone wants to know the truth.

AIIMS Forensic Medical Board Chairman Sudhir Gupta has said that AIIMS and CBI have concurrence in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case but further deliberations are needed. Some legal aspects need to be considered for a logical legal conclusion.

Recently, Vikas Singh, lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput’s family, said that Sushant’s case is not happy with the investigation being done. He said that in which direction this matter is going and full attention is being paid towards the drugs case. Like the Mumbai Police, NCB is conducting a fashion parade of stars.

Apart from this, Advocate Vikas Singh claimed that Sushant was killed and that the AIIMS doctors have rejected the suicide. Vikas Singh also said that this was said to him by the doctor of AIIMS himself. However, following his statement, AIIMS doctor Sudhir Gupta dismissed these claims.

The statement came on Monday from the CBI that the investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death is still going on. The agency is conducting a professional investigation in which all aspects are under investigation. There have been numerous reports that the CBI has not found evidence of incitement to murder or suicide. While the CBI says that till date, every aspect is being investigated. No aspect has been rejected.

It is also reported that the CBI may soon call Sushant’s sisters for questioning. However, CBI has been questioned earlier by Sushant’s sister Mitu Singh. Since the court order, the Sushant case is with the CBI. After the drugs angle in the case, the direction of investigation is definitely changed, but the hope is that all ends will be connected and the truth of death will be revealed.