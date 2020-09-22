Every day new developments are coming up in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput. In this case, CBI, ED and NCB are investigating from three different angles. Further investigation by CBI will now be decided solely on the basis of the report of the team of AIIMS forensic expert. This report will reveal whether Sushant committed suicide or was murdered. AIIMS team and CBI team are to meet on Tuesday regarding Sushant’s viscera and autopsy report.

In the case of Sushant, new names have been revealed in the investigation of NCB only after investigating from the angle of drugs. After the arrest of 6 people including Riya Chakraborty, the names and drug chats of several big heroines have come up in this case. The NCB has now sent a summons for questioning to Dhruv, CEO of Quan Company. Dhruv will be questioned by the NCB team on Tuesday. Investigation had revealed that a large amount was transferred from Sushant’s account to Kwan’s account. After that, this amount was transferred from Quan’s account to Riya Chakraborty’s account.

There are more Bollywood celebrities on NCB Radar. It is being told that the name of Bollywood’s big producer Madhu Mantena has also surfaced. Madhu’s name surfaced during interrogation of Jaya Saha. Jaya Saha works at Quan Company. Madhu himself has invested heavily in Cowan Company. Madhu Mantena can be summoned for questioning on Wednesday. Madhu has produced many hit films like ‘Super 30’, ‘Udta Punjab’, ‘Queen’, ‘Masaan’.

Meanwhile, in the new drug chat that the NCB has got, new names can be revealed. It is believed that D can mean Deepika Padukone in these chats while K is believed to mean Charisma who is herself an employee of Quan Company. According to a Times Now report, Deepika Padukone could be questioned this week, while Karishma could be questioned on Wednesday. It is also being said that Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor may also be questioned in the coming days.