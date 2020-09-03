Highlights: Kangana Ranaut and Sanjay Raut face to face after drug angle surfaced in Sushant Singh case

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut are face to face after drug angle surfaced in Sushant Singh Rajput case. Kangana Ranaut alleges that Sanjay Raut has threatened her not to return to Mumbai. At the same time, BJP has alleged that the Maharashtra government is giving protection to the drug mafias of Bollywood.

BJP leader Ram Kadam retweeted Kangana’s tweet, writing, ‘Shiv Sena leader’s defamatory statement again. Mahavikas Aghadi has resorted to selfish pressure on the Mumbai Police, refusing to give justice to Sushant Singh Rajput. Her aim is to protect Bollywood-drug mafias and Kangana Ranaut is the queen of Jhansi who is not affected by such threats.



Kangana raised questions on Mumbai Police

Earlier, Kangana had tweeted that Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has openly threatened him and told him not to return to Mumbai. Kangana wrote, ‘Independence Graffiti and now open threat in the streets of Mumbai, why is Mumbai giving a feeling like Pakistan Occupied Kashmir?’ Actress Kangana Ranaut had questioned the functioning of Mumbai Police Commissioner and Mumbai Police.

Kangana said- Mumbai Police is scared

Kangana Ranaut had said that she knows a lot about the drug link of Bollywood. She wants to help the Narcotics Control Bureau but needs protection. Kangana had said that she wants protection from the Center or Himachal Pradesh. They are scared of Mumbai Police.

Shiv Sena requested Kangana

On this, it has been written in Shiv Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ that it is shameful to say Kangana while living in Mumbai. Saamana’s editorial reads, ‘We request him not to come to Mumbai. This is insult to the Mumbai Police. The Ministry of Home Affairs should take action on this. If they are scared in Mumbai, they should not come back.

Sanjay Raut has been in the discussion about earlier statements

Sanjay Raut has also been in the headlines many times in the Sushant case before. Sanjay Raut had alleged in the article written in Saamana that Sushant’s family means his father lives in Patna. His relationship with his father was not good. The father had remarried, which Sushant did not accept. His emotional connection with the father was not left.

In the Sushant case, when the situation of Bihar vs Maharashtra was created, Sanjay Raut said that the Mumbai police was fully capable of investigation, there was no need for a CBI inquiry. But politics is happening in the case due to Bihar elections.

Strict on the DGP of Bihar

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey was also targeted by Sanjay Raut. Raut had said, ‘What is the DGP of Bihar so happy about who was dancing and telling everywhere. The uniform has a dignity, all that remained was a BJP flag in its hand. ‘ In Saamana’s editorial, Sanjay Raut wrote, “Sushant’s suicide is a flask buried in the palao and this flask will only find the CBI, it is an illusion.”