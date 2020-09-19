Kriti Sanon’s name is being added these days along with Sushant Singh Rajput. Actually, some of his notes have come from Sushant’s farmhouse in the past. In these notes, Sushant wrote about spending time with Kriti. Now an old video of Sushant and Kriti Sanon is becoming quite viral.

When Sushant understood Kriti Sanon’s gesture

This viral video of Sushant is of the trailer launch of ‘Rabta’. In this video, Sushant saved Kriti from being the victim of ‘Oops Moment’ in front of the media. Actually Kriti arrived at the event wearing a very short dress. When the seating number came, he gestured to Sushant. Sushant comes between the camera and Kriti and Kriti sits down comfortably. The video is viral once again and people are calling Sushant a Gentleman.

Common friend claims, both were dating

After the death of Sushant, many of his videos have gone viral. Meanwhile, after the news of bonding with his masterpiece Sanon, the video is viral again. Sushant’s common friend Lisa Malik claims that the two were dating. He said during an interview that even though he refused, everyone knew there was something between them.

Friend Liza Malik claims- Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon were dating a party

The NCB is making fast arrests

The CBI is under the investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput case. After the drug angle surfaced in this case, Sushant’s girlfriend Riya Chakraborty has been arrested by the NCB. Several drug peddlers have also been arrested in this case. The connection of these peddlers is coming from Riya’s brother Shouvik.

