The CBI is furthering its investigation in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and new revelations are coming out every day. The CBI team on Friday questioned Riya Chakraborty, flatmate Siddharth Pithani, house manager Samuel Miranda, Cook Neeraj, Deepesh Sawant, Keshav. At the same time, there is a contradiction in the statements of Siddharth Pithani during the interrogation. Meanwhile, there are reports that Siddharth Pithani and Deepesh Sawant have requested the CBI to become a government witness. If this happens, there may be a new twist in this case.

Both of them requested from CBI

Siddharth Pithani and Deepesh Sawant have agreed to become government witnesses in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Both Siddharth and Deepesh have requested the CBI to become a government witness. Siddharth and Deepesh are the same people who were in his house with Sushant from 8-14 June.

CBI took Siddharth out of the guest house to the headquarters

The CBI team has been questioning Siddharth Pathani since Friday morning. In between, the CBI took Siddharth out of the DRDO guest house and took him to his headquarters in Mumbai. The DRDO guesthouse is said to have a small number of rooms, so the team questioned Siddharth Pithani separately.

Unknown people were also interrogated

It has also been revealed that 3-4 unknown people have already been questioned in the CBI headquarters. It is believed that Deepesh Sawant is also present in the headquarters. However, the CBI will make necessary paperwork to make both of them public witnesses and only then the case will proceed.

Riya questioned on 8th day of investigation

Let’s say that the CBI team called Riya Chakraborty for questioning for the first time on the 8th day of investigation. Three different CBI teams questioned the people. The first team questioned Neeraj, Siddharth and Samuel. While CBI SP Nupur Prasad questioned Riya. Apart from this, the third team questioned Riya’s brother Shouvik.