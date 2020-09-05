The case of money laundering is also being investigated in the case. The ED has questioned many people regarding this. In this connection, Sushant’s business manager Varun Mathur and accountant’s statements have been recorded.

Sushant asked for a statement in March

As per the report of our colleague Times Now, Rajat Mewati has alleged that Shruti Modi did not show the bank statement to Sushant. When Sushant asked to do so in March, Shruti called Riya and got the matter solved.

Sushant messaged the bank on May 21

At the same time, Times Now claims that new WhatsApp chats have also been found between Sushant and his bank manager. These chats are on 21 May. Sushant has written in it, Hi Harsh, I am Sushant Rajput. Please call whenever you can. Harsh’s answer is, Hi, I will need your signature on the form. Which email id should I send the form to? It could not be confirmed what changes Sushant was seeking in his account. The ED is currently questioning several people involved in the case.

NCB arrested Riya’s brother

On the other hand, Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Shouvik and Samuel Miranda. Both the houses were raided on Friday morning. He was summoned thereafter. The news of their arrest came late in the evening. Now NCB will interrogate Riya Chakraborty.