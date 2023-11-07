Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/11/2023 – 17:55

The Private Insurance Superintendency (Susep) launched this Tuesday, 7th, an insurance consultation system. It is something similar to the Central Bank Registration: on the platform, the consumer can consult all the insurances that are registered in their name, regardless of the branch or insurance company.

Access to the platform is via the federal government’s gov.br account. The system will be available to the general public from next Monday, the 13th, and Susep hopes that it will help to curb abuses of consumer rights, and that it will assist in market supervision.

“For the insured, it is the possibility of managing their economic relationships. In the market, there are situations in which there is insurance contracted that the insured person did not even contract”, said the head of the regulatory body, Alessandro Octaviani, at a press conference.

He also stated that the system can help prevent the sale of products that are not regulated by Susep, and that are sold to the public irregularly as if they were safe.

“These are benefits for Susep itself,” said Octaviani.

The superintendent said the program puts inspection “in the era of Big Data”. In a first phase, data from 800 million policies will be available, which includes some sectors, such as damage insurance. “In the future, we will have the inclusion of other branches, all very ‘phased’.”