06/09/2023 – 15:25

Brazilian insurers raised BRL 117.48 billion in the first four months of 2023, according to data from the Superintendence of Private Insurance (Susep). The volume is 8.7% greater than that calculated in the same period last year, according to the municipality.

In the period, damage insurance grew by 16.8%. It is in this segment that automotive insurance is located, which grew by 22% year on year, and raised R$ 17.4 billion in the first four months of 2023. In life insurance, the life line grew 11.3%, to BRL 9.21 billion.

In the month of April alone, the collection of the sector was R$ 26.96 billion, growth of 4.1% in the annual comparison. The damage branch also drove growth in this comparison, with a 12% increase, to R$ 9 billion in collection.

In relation to the first four months of the year, Susep states that the return to society, that is, compensation payments, redemptions and raffles, reached R$ 76.04 billion, an increase of 2.18% in the annual comparison. Pension redemptions totaled BRL 43.92 billion from January to April, and insurance claims amounted to BRL 24.77 billion.

In a note, the superintendent of Susep, Alessandro Octaviani, states that market numbers need to be published regularly. "The insurance, pension and capitalization market is a precious national asset, as prescribed by the Federal Constitution. Good information about this market is a premise for it to work well and fulfill its functions in the best possible way, "he says.
























