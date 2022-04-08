Category will go on strike next Wednesday (Apr 13) and may go on strike if salary negotiation does not advance

civil servants of Susep (Superintendence of Private Insurance) decided to join the pressure for salary readjustments. They will go on strike next Wednesday (Apr.13, 2022) and may go on strike if negotiations with the government do not go ahead.

The stoppage for next Wednesday (Apr 13) was approved at a meeting held by the SindSusep (National Union of Federal Servants of the Superintendence of Private Insurance) this Friday (8.Apr.2022). Civil servants also approved the strike call at the time.

“We will make this 1st stoppage to show the dissatisfaction and willingness of the category to effectively go on strike. The expectation is that the movement will allow the opening of negotiations with the government”said the president of SindSusep, Julienne Guerra.

Susep employees will send a letter to the Secretary of Management and Personnel Performance, Leonardo Sultani, asking for the recomposition of the inflation accumulated in the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and the start of salary negotiation. They expect a quick response, as they will evaluate the next steps of the movement during the stoppage of the next 4th (13.abr).

According to SindSusep, a strike at Susep can affect customer service, delay the approval of private pension products and weaken the inspection of this market.

Public servants at Susep are asking for a salary readjustment, as are those at the Central Bank, National Treasury, Budget, CVM (Securities Commission) and foreign trade, which have also been making stoppages to demand the recomposition of the inflation accumulated in the Bolsonaro government.

The civil servants’ movement began after President Bolsonaro indicated that he could give readjustments to the federal security forces in 2022. The other careers in the federal civil service do not want the readjustment to be limited to the police.