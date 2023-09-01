Dhe human being is a “being in need of heating”, wrote the legendary forest walker Henry David Thoreau. “A somewhat sharper wind from the north can blow his life out at any time.” Karl Philipp Moritz, author of the novel “Anton Reiser”, which is about a shock-frozen soul, summed up this truth in an apt formula: “In the Wilderness is not a warm room.”

How should we heat? The question is currently heating up tempers, but it has always accompanied people, as Susanne Stephan’s literary history with the witty title “The Hero and His Heating” shows through the centuries. For Stephan, the primal scene of literature is the oral telling of stories in a circle that gathers around a campfire or a crackling fireplace. Without the heat flow of a tamed fire, the storytelling doesn’t get going. Flames, fiction and fibbing belong together. Whether it’s Theodor Storm or Fontane, Jane Austen, HG Wells, Robert Louis Stevenson or JK Rowling – Stephan finds fireplace scenes and fireplace frame plots everywhere.

The eternal war against the forests

The fear of a lack of fuel and freezing in the cold half of the year is difficult for us to imagine today in our thermal prosperity. Even the nobility shivered in the difficult-to-heat castles. Georg Christoph Lichtenberg described how, wrapped in a thick dressing gown, he circled the stove in his study in Göttingen as if it were a “black sun”, while large parts of the house remained freezing because of the high price of wood. Lichtenberg already complained about the “eternal war” against the forests for heating purposes.

Stephan impressively shows this war in connection with Goethe’s poem “Wanderer’s Night Song”. In contemporary depictions, the peaks around the Kickelhahn, where the atmospheric verses were written, have been deforested to the horizon. The romanticism’s love of the forest is also accompanied by an economy of clear-cutting. And Fontane describes in the “Wanderungen durch die Mark Brandenburg” how a growing city burned huge forest stocks within a few years: The entire Menzer Forest was “flown through the Berlin chimneys”.







The underground workings of the fuels

One of the most important authors for Stephan’s search for energetic contexts in literature is Rilke. He, who was always on the lookout for a quiet and, above all, well-heated study, finds strong images for the “underground effects of the fuels in our lives”. In his works and letters there is much talk of cold rooms, bad coal and smoking stoves as a hindrance to literary work. Émile Zola was also a victim of his stove. The writer who wrote the most famous novel about coal mining, Germinal, died of carbon monoxide poisoning because his home’s chimney was clogged.



Susanne Stephan: “The hero and his heater”.

:



Image: Publisher



In any case, the heating dispute is not an invention of the present. As a lover of atmospheric open fires, Nathaniel Hawthorne lamented the triumph of the “joyless stove” in which the fire was imprisoned. Of course, this did not prevent him from equipping his house with modern iron stoves, because they significantly reduced the annoyance caused by smoke and soot. Ralph Waldo Emerson, on the other hand, sang a great song of praise for coal: “Because coal is a sustainable climate. It brings the heat of the tropics to Labrador and the Arctic Circle.”

Irritating de-icing utopias

The writer Andrei Platonow, a specialist in the electrification of the young Soviet Union, also dreamed of freeing Siberia from ice – not with coal, but with geothermal energy, while Ernst Bloch relied on atomic energy in “Principle of Hope”: “Several hundred pounds of uranium would be enough to turn Siberia and northern Canada, Greenland and Antarctica into a Riviera.” HG Wells had already developed similar de-icing utopias that could be irritating today, in times of heat alarmism. Susanne Stephan therefore makes it clear that until a few decades ago, the cold was considered “man’s greatest enemy”. Not a few hot, desert days, but the horrors of harsh, deadly winters that brought deadly epidemics are engraved in historical memory. The literary history of fuels is therefore at the same time one of the “universal coldness” that, according to Adorno, blows through human history.







Perhaps it was due to the more difficult supply situation that the fuel motif was more important in GDR literature than in the novels of the centrally heated Federal Republic. Dirty energy has the greater affinity for storytelling. The torn open landscape of the lignite mine and the torn souls of the people working there play an important role in many works, such as those by Wolfgang Hilbig, who was a full-time stoker, and not to mention Dylan of the East, the excavator driver Gundermann.

Susanne Stephan has written a fascinating, multifaceted book, even if she sometimes gives herself too much over to the fuel associations and uses fiery metaphors unduly. At least she escapes the temptation to read Fontane’s “Generalweltanbrennung” – an important formula in “Stechlin” – as a prophecy of climate change. If their literary history could be summed up in one formula, it would be: Fuel determines consciousness.

Susanne Stephan: “The hero and his heater”. fuels of literature. Matthes & Seitz, Berlin 2023. 457 pages, hardcover, €32.