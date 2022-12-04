Susanna Schlein: “I was scared but I’m staying in Athens”

“We will stay but we were afraid, especially for the children. The police are following the anarchist trail”. Diplomat Susanna Schlein said so in an interview with Corriere della Sera, after last Friday’s attack in front of her house in Athens. “Many friends, including the ambassador herself, had invited us to spend the night with them. We thought about it, but in the end we decided to stay home. And this morning we went as planned to the international Christmas bazaar, a flea market charity with products from various countries, the children didn’t want to lose it and we didn’t hold back. We want life to go on as normal as possible. Life must go on without fear, especially for the children: they are 6 and 8 years old, I don’t want to destabilize them”.

“We expected some kind of action from the anarchist movement, after the writings at the Italian Cultural Institute and at our embassy. And after the red-smeared walls at the Chamber of Commerce. But – underlines Schlein – we did not expect such an attack bloody and not in the private sphere: in our memory these groups do not act inside private properties and even put people’s lives at risk. They usually target goods, cars”.

The anarchist trail, says Schlein, “is the first suspicion that comes, given the coincidence of the times. They had written that the demonstration in front of our embassy was called for November 30, on the eve of the hearing on the Cospito case ( the judges must decide on the appeal against the prison regime of 41 bis, in Turin the Attorney General should ask for life imprisonment, ed), instead on December 1st they entered my house to launch an attack. A coincidence that made them think. We will see if the anarchist movement will make a claim and we will follow the developments of the investigations, we hope they will be able to reach conclusions soon”.

