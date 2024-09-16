The search for the Susanna Recchia and her little girl. Unfortunately, they were found dead after being seen for the last time on Friday, September 13. The woman also decided to leave a very touching letter to her other children.

Susanna

Here are his last words.

Susanna Recchia and her baby daughter found dead

Days of non-stop research, which saw as protagonists Susanna Recchia and his girl of 3 years. The two who lived in Mianein the province of Treviso, had left home on Friday 13 September. From that moment on they had disappeared without a trace.

Research

To raise the alarm of their disappearance the little girl’s father, the partner from whom Susanna had recently separated. The woman left the house suddenly, even leaving her cell phone and her documents in the house and taking with her only her life-saving medicines of the little girl.

Shortly after, Susanna’s car was found empty and this detail did nothing but further ignite the concerns of the Carabinieri. Unfortunately this race against time ended in the worst possible way, as the bodies of the woman and the child were recovered again hugged each other in the Piave. It seems that the two died just a few hours after their disappearance.

Susanna’s letter to her three children

Susanna would have left a letter to his children, 5 pages in which she tried to explain to them this terrible gesture and above all how she would like them to continue their lives now that she will no longer be at their side. You must always live honestly, according to the values ​​that Dad and I have passed on to you.

Susanna Recchia

A phrase said from the heart but which does not explain the reasons for which the woman decided to commit this terrible act, dragging her youngest daughter with her into this nightmare. In the same letter the woman also thanked the ex-husband who will now have to take care of the other children alone.

Apparently Susanna was suffering from a severe form of depression due not only to the separation from her partner, but also to the fact that she had to give up her job to look after her little girl, who was ill with epilepsy. No signs of falls or violence were found on the bodies of the two, which is why further updates are expected.