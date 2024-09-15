The search for continues Susanna Recchia, the woman who a few days ago left with her daughter in a completely sudden and unexpected way. The two disappeared together without any kind of warning and from that moment on no one has heard from them again.

Here is the desperate appeal of the little girl’s father.

A few days ago Susanna Recchiaa young mother of Miane and her 3-year-old daughter literally disappeared into the void. Apparently the woman sent a final message to her ex-partner on Friday evening around 8pm. This was before literally disappearing and losing all trace of herself and her little girl.

Worried about what happened Mirkothe father of the little girl, launched a appeal to the woman because the little girl suffers from epilepsy and must therefore assume different drugs to get his condition under control.

The man said he decided to report the Susanna’s disappearance because she didn’t show up for their usual appointment. He then decided to get in touch with some of their acquaintances, but unfortunately no news. Mirko then realized that the woman left home without documents and a cell phone, but only taking with her the child’s life-saving drugs.

The relationships between Mirko and Susanna were over for a long time, as the two had been in a relationship for 5 years. The man said he was in fseparation axis from the woman, even if he would never have imagined how she could have made such a decision.

It also seems that the woman was experiencing a period of great depressiona condition that her separation from Mirko would only have emphasized. It also seems that in the past she has often thought about suicide.

Mirko is therefore terribly worried about the health of his little girl. We only know that the woman’s car, a Volkswagen Tiguan white, was found empty in Covolo di Poderoba, near Treviso. Here then the appeal that Mirko decided to do to his ex-partner. Leave our daughter on the church steps. If you want, go ahead, but give my daughter back. I hope to find at least the little girl alive, I can’t think of anything else.

