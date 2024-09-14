Breakthrough in the investigation into the discovery of Susanna Recchia and her three-year-old daughter: the car in which she left home was found empty. A long, dramatic letter also emerged.

Breakthrough in investigations into the case of Susanna Recchia45 years old, mother of Miane, Treviso, and her three-year-old daughter. Since yesterday there has been no news of the two, and the entire community is immersed in an atmosphere of tension and concern. Their car, a white Volkswagen Tiguan, was found abandoned in Covolo di Pederobba, near the Vidor bridge, late this afternoon. But inside the car, no significant trace.

The search for Susanna Recchia and her daughter continues: the woman’s car has been found

Susanna’s partner, who had come to the house to pick up his daughter, alerted the authorities after finding a letter disturbing on the table at home. A heartbreaking farewell in which the woman expressed her intention to take her own life. Words written with the desperation of a mother in difficulty, who left home without a cell phone or wallet, leaving behind only her suffering. The separation in progress had accentuated the state of psychological distress of the woman, pushing her towards an extreme gesture. The car, abandoned a few meters from the bridge, is the only clue to this tragic escape into the unknown.

The Prefecture of Treviso immediately activated the protocol for the search for missing persons, issuing an urgent warning. Firefighters, Civil Protection and volunteers have started a desperate search that is concentrating on the area around the Vidor bridge. The video surveillance cameras in the area are being examined. Investigators are examining every possible trace of Susanna and the child’s movements, in the hope of identifying clues that can lead them home.

Time passes inexorably, and with it the anguish grows. The image of a mother who, alone with the weight of her pain, decides to take her daughter with her, fuels the worst fears. The police are doing everything they can, but every minute that passes seems to bring the story closer to a tragic epilogue.

Gianpaolo Bottacin, regional councilor for Civil Protection, has announced the area where the search is concentrated. Rescue teams continue to scour the territory, hoping to find a sign, a hope, before it is too late. The woman is 165 cm tall, has brown curly hair and two tattoos on her right shoulder. Anyone with reports can contact the numbers made available by the police.