Susanna Recchia has left on the table at home a five-page letterin which announces the intention of wanting to kill himself. After finding the papers, the companion alerted the police who immediately started the search. In the afternoon it was was found in Covolo di Pederobba (Treviso), at the height of the Vidor bridge, the car of the 45 year old from Miane, disappeared on Friday evening with her three-year-old daughter. Inside the car – the white Volkswagen she had driven away from home – there was no one.

The man showed up at the Conegliano police station after going to the woman’s house to pick up the child and finding no one. Susanna’s cell phone and wallet, with her documents, were still in the apartment.

These have been and continue to be hectic hours of searching. Since the morning, the police have been combing the entire province inch by inch: from the ground and from the air. Sifting through the images captured by the cameras and poring over the data provided by the license plate systems.

Susanna Recchia is 1.65 m tall, of average build, with curly brown hair, brown eyes and two tattoos on her right shoulder.