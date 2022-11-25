One year after the death of Gian Piero Galeazzi, the daughter Susanna Galeazzi recalls his dear father in an interview. Among the various statements made, the famous journalist launched harsh accusations against Mara Venier. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Susanna Galeazzi is known for being a well-known Mediaset journalist and daughter of Gian Piero Galeazzi. On the occasion of the death anniversary of the sports commentator, the woman wanted to remember her father in a long interview given to the weekly “Diva e Donna” by launching a attack towards Mara Venier.

The words of Susanna Galeazzi

Mara Venier and Gian Piero Galeazzi were linked by a good friendship. The well-known commentator increased his popularity during the 90s precisely at Sunday In in which he was attributed thetitle “Steak”. However, the man’s family never approved of hers apparitions in the program. It was her daughter who declared it:

In some cases it was embarrassing. Already as a character he was out of line, seeing him disguised as Mickey Mouse or a sparrowhawk, seeing him dance like a bear. We discreetly told him that maybe it wasn’t the case, but he never took that into consideration.



During the interview, the journalist did not spare the dig against Mara Venier. In particular, she told what the presenter did after the death of her father. These were hers words:

The saddest thing? My father adored Mara Venier. I had doubts and still have doubts whether she really loved him. The day after her death she broadcast as a disconsolate widow inviting to speak about my father Marino Bartoletti who had to present a book by her and others who weren’t exactly friends of hers. No reference to the family from Mara. No condolence messages, not even to my mother. My father would have been very surprised and saddened.

What will it be reaction della Venier to such declarations? Currently the presenter of Sunday In it is found at New York and his schedule is on break for the World Cup in Qatar. Will he respond to the allegations? We just have to find out!