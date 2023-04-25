Mexico.- Susana Zabaleta attended as a guest atThe Interview with Yordi’ where numerous artists go to make strong statements or confessions in relation to experiences throughout their careers.

During this broadcast of the Yordi Rosado program, Susana Zabaleta revealed having reasons to avoid being part of the cast of a telenovelasince that is not his ‘environment’.

“I would cry, I would come home, that is, I would cry in the soap opera and I would come home to cry… First of all, the atmosphere, this ‘Hello, how are you? What father… Shall we talk?’ Chin… to your mother, gü… you don’t have my cul number… I don’t know if it becomes hypocritical or it is this way, I don’t know ways, because in Monclova we are not like that… That roll of looking good shocks me ” , explained the renowned actress.

However, after having told a few stories, the television host indicated that there is a strong reason why she does not love being part of entertainment projects for the small screen.

It is important to note that Susana has stated that your children are the most important thing of his days, more than anything for the smallest of them, since he assures that it is the ‘man of his life’.

And it is that the children of the famous were a very important factor in his career, that is why he has refused to spend too much time recording any production, since he wants to spend the best stages the growth of their two children.

“I never made novels because you didn’t leave the forum, I wanted to be with my children. I told Rosy ‘I don’t want to work anymore, I want to be with Eli and I don’t want to miss it’, I don’t want them to tell me, ‘hey, he already walked’, no, I want to be there when he walks, I want to be there when I say mom, I want to be there and yes I was, “he said.

However, Susana Zabaleta also remarked that it is very difficult to see her children “make their lives”, and that she does not work enough to end up alone.