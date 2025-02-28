The scandal continues in one of the current issues of the week. This Friday, María Patiñ Joaquín Sánchez and Susana flavor It would not be as stable as it had seemed after the filtration of the former soccer player with Claudia Bavel. After a while on the phone, the presenter advanced that she had met new news about the couple.

As explained moments later, Susana Saborido would want to end their relationship After twenty years of marriage. «The first holder leaves Joaquín’s mouth: ‘Susana He has asked me to separate‘», Explained. According to María Patiño, this information comes from the words of the former sportsman, although in recent days they had shown a united front before the information.

However, the thing does not stay there. María Patiño has continued to explain the former soccer player’s response to this wife’s decision. «Second head that comes out of Joaquín’s mouth: ‘I don’t want, I feel badbut I’m going to fight to recover. I don’t want you to leave me. ‘ All this is direct via Joaquín, ”added the presenter of the Ten space. Therefore, for the moment the breakdown would not be confirmed.

And there is a third information, which is that at this time they are not together, at least physically, since an emergency has emerged in their environment. «She is not with him. He has a relative in the hospital I had very worried these last hours, "said Patiño. «After a few complicated days, where He made a determination that communicated to her husbandonly feels relieved by one thing: the evidence of his close relative has been positive, "added the communicator.









Information with which Kiko Matamoros has agreed, who said: “I am convinced that you have told the truth because yesterday came to us, but I had not confirmed it 100% and thought it could be a moment of fever.” The same Thursday, the collaborator assured: «There is a huge size crisis. He is done dust and she has told him not to see it.

This novelty comes before Susana Sablaido’s brother appears this night in ‘Friday!’ To talk about the relationship. In the advance that has already been seen, he said: «My sister prefers money to a happy marriage». He has also insisted that she is “knowledgeable of everything” and that as a couple “they have sold twenty years of lies.” In this way disrupts the declaration of love that the couple shared this week.

“Always together, my life,” he published in a Story Joaquin’s wife just a few days ago. An image that your eldest daughter, Daniela, reposted in his own profile to demonstrate that he trusted Joaquín despite everything that was being said. “More united than ever,” wrote the young woman, who has more than 110,000 followers on Instagram.