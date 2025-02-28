02/28/2025



Updated at 6:56 p.m.





The alleged infidelity of former soccer player Joaquín has occupied a good part of the head of the pink press throughout the week and ‘Friday! ‘ He has not been able to avoid entering the subject. And he does it with something not many expected: an interview with Susana Saborido’s brother in which the woman does not stop too well with an explosive statement: «My sister prefers money to a happy marriage».

If someone thought the matter was liquidated, nothing is further from reality. It seemed that the marriage of Joaquín Sánchez and Susana Saborido was one of the most stable within the football scene, but the Message filtration From the former Betis player to adult film actress Claudia Bavel, together with the recent appearance of an alleged lover, would have uncovered another reality.

«Always together, my life», Susana Sabana wrote this week to show a complete alignment with her husband despite rumors and speculation. It was an attempt to throw the leftovers under the carpet, but it does not seem that it will have immediate effects. Mainly because l is already announcedto irruption of a stellar character with whom no one counted: the brother of the selfless woman.

Brother and brother -in -law

His name is Joseph and he knows Susana Sabana very well because she is the brother of Joaquin’s wife and the former soccer player. Now he has decided to speak and sits in the heat of the outbreaks of ‘Friday!’ to offer a testimony that threatens to fill with Gasoline the conflict.









José Saborido goes to the Telecinco program with little or no intention to build bridges, because Some of the Lindes have already been advanced Dedicated to Susana: «She is knowing everything, but Prefer money to a happy marriage. You cannot fly higher.

But there is more. It seems that José Saborido is going to pull an agenda to speak openly of The supposed long list of infidelities by Joaquín during the relationship with his sister. For now, he has already dared to qualify the couple’s relationship as «A farce». And more: “It is a marriage that has sold twenty years of lies.”

Kiko Matamoros and Belén Esteban

It is one of the most sensational pink events of what takes 2025 and this mima week Kiko Matamoros He confessed the following in the program ‘Nor that we were’ in relation to the couple composed of Susana Saborido and Joaquín: «There is a huge size crisis. He is done dust and she has told him not to see it.

While the information suggests that the couple would be preparing a statement, Belén Esteban has also appeared on stage to denounce supposed threats that he would have received after revealing an eventual infidelity of the former player with a young woman three years ago. The woman in question is Cristina Ruizwho was a participant of ‘women and men and vice versa’.

«I don’t like that they threaten me. I will not say who. I have done what I had to do. When yesterday I gave the news and said that it hurt … I understand that people love people but work on television. I like it, Susana seems extraordinary, but if I didn’t tell it another person, ”he said. And he added: «I get into networks but I’m not all day. Yesterday they wrote to me telling me to be careful. It had never happened to me.