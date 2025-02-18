Susana Molina has shared the advantages and disadvantages of buying land to build a house. Despite being somewhat cheaper, he assures that What you don’t save are the “headaches”. Currently, the influencer It faces the fine for cutting down trees for the construction of its future home, a very high quota that has been complained on its social networks.

“I bought a land because I have always had the idea that it is much cheaper than directly buying the house already done,” explained the exparticipante of The island of temptations. “But it’s not as beautiful as it seems”he has clarified, to immediately put his followers of the negative part of the process.

Anabel Pantoja’s friend said that, despite being cheaper, you have to deal with “many more things”, such as The fine for cutting down treesFor example. “The theme Trees has my head broken right now,” he confessed.

In an attempt to control the problem, Molina did a study of “what trees there are in the area” before buying the land, especially to avoid holm oaks, which They are a protected species in the community of Madrid. “Nor paying you can cut down the tree,” complained the winner of GH 14.

“I understand that you have to pay a environmental fine for cutting down trees[…] I pay it gladly for not harming the environmentbut they have already told me that these trees cannot be replaced[…] Where does that money go? “He said indignantly.