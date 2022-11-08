Susana Malcorra (Rosario, 67 years old) was Argentina’s Foreign Minister between 2015 and 2017. When she left office, she settled permanently in Madrid, where her family already lived. Over there co-founded GWL Voices, a civil organization made up of more than 50 women with experience in governments and international organizations that now promote the feminist agenda in the multilateral arena. Malcorra traveled to Buenos Aires to participate in the XV Regional Conference on Women in Latin America and the Caribbeanorganized by ECLAC and UN Women. He has concentrated his work on the recognition of the care economy. And she is campaigning to place a woman in the Secretary General of the United Nations, a position to which she herself unsuccessfully aspired in 2016, when António Guterres was elected. “After 80 years of a monolithic masculine vision, it is time to bring a feminine vision to problems,” says Malcorra in this interview with EL PAÍS.

Ask: What is the message that you bring to this UN meeting on women?

Response: This conference is framed in the theme of the economy of care. The message is to value what it represents and not to recognize in payment what is done in care. If states and governments were to carry out the work that women do in the care economy, they would have to invest many billions of dollars. We must find a way to recognize the care economy, because if it is not another element of profound inequality with women. Even in health, which is where women are prevalent, the difference in income between men and women is 25%. Not to mention the one that is not paid or paid in black, as is typical.

R. Is this especially serious in Latin America?

R. This happens all over the world, but Latin America has a huge problem. The pandemic caused many women in the region to stop working and be unable to reintegrate.

P. So covid-19 was especially harmful for women…

R. Totally, and that is why ECLAC and UN Women chose this topic. This is further embedded in a larger context. I come to this conference as civil society, representing an association of 53 women who have worked in the United Nations system, who believe in the empowerment of women in a strengthened multilateral system. There is a global setback in the question of empowerment and the weakening that the United Nations is suffering contributes to the reinforcement of this setback. And in that context, the next secretary general will be key to bringing about these changes.

P. Do you take it for granted that the next UN Secretariat will be occupied by a woman?

R. After 80 United Nations, it is obvious that the half of the world that has not been represented corresponds to being represented.

P. Shouldn’t they fight for that position?

R. I do not admit the possibility that it is discussed that it is a woman. When the previous appointment of the general secretary took place and I was a candidate, there was talk of the possibility. Now it is no longer a possibility, it is inexorable.

P. What will change with a woman at the head of the UN?

R. I firmly believe that women and men are different, thank God. We bring perspectives and approach problems from different angles. After 80 years of a monolithic masculine vision, it’s time to bring a feminine vision to problems. This does not mean that there are only women, but women approach complex issues from the perspective of negotiation, of solving the problem through mediation. When you have a group that represents what society is sitting at the table, you have a representative discussion of the problems of society.

R. Why has the international system been closed to women?

P. The process of choosing the secretary or the secretary is in the hands of the five permanent members of the Security Council. It is an important point, because this is not by popular acclaim. That is why we must be very clear from today that the next secretary general will be the one to lead part of these changes.

P. Are you willing to try again?

R. No, my time has passed. For everything there is a moment and an age, and there are new generations that are the ones that have to occupy that space. I’m going to be fighting for it to be so, but it won’t be me.

P. What is the state of health of international relations?

R. It is quite critical, we are not in a brilliant moment of relations. The breaks are huge and the great geopolitical divide frames everything. What is happening now in the Ukraine only accentuates that. And what happened with covid also caused a very pronounced north-south split to occur. Developing countries felt that developed countries did not necessarily think of covid as a pandemic, which by definition is global and therefore requires global solutions. There was a pre-eminence of proprietary solutions. Those who had the resources and what the laboratories had, came out favored.

P. Let’s get back to the topic of care. Why are we talking about it now and not before?

R. Covid put the problem before us. And there is another very important element, which is the aging of the population. The aging of the population requires more care. And the care economy is labor intensive, there is no way to replace it. It is an area that is set to grow and it is important for young people to understand that there is a long-term job opportunity here.

P. Part of the recognition of care work would be to add men…

R. Definitely, but there’s a reason men don’t participate: It’s very, very hard work and low pay. That’s why women do it. If income improves, let’s leave it up to women. It is not going to be that now that displacement occurs, we displace women.

