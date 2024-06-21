Susana Gonzalez She did not remain silent and spoke about what it was like to work with Carmen Salinas in Adventuress several years ago, so she burst into tears at that moment, as she remembered how the late actress supported her behind the scenes, as she was a woman who always supported all the talents.

And several years ago Susana González had the star of Adventuress where he shared credits with Carmen Salinasalthough off stage they also had beautiful friends, something that the Mexican actress would never forget, who has been characterized as a very dedicated woman with each of her projects.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

For those who don’t know Susana Gonzalez She was a very beloved woman when she made Adventuressbut she was also always a woman who did not cause scandal when she was part of the work, something that helped her a lot in her career, which is still valid, which is why she was invited to the premiere of said project.

Another thing that draws attention is that Carmen wanted Susana to do the bioseries of María Félix in the past, because for her she was one of the few famous people who had a great resemblance to the lady. She even mentioned it in an interview, but in the end the artist was not chosen for the project.

It is worth mentioning that a lot has been said about the celebrities who have not gone to the famous person’s death anniversaries, since her daughter María Eugenia mentioned that her famous mother helped several celebrities to shine in the middle of the show, but in the end no one has been. present at the masses of the missing star.

will have series

Although there had been many doubts about a series directed for Carmen, the reality is that this is going to happen, so a production would already be adjusting the details to see who can play the television star, who was very popular in the showbiz world.