Very angry, Patricio Gimenez shared a video on his social networks, denouncing that They did not let him enter a Maldonado restaurant, in Uruguay, because he was with his dog Rumba.

“Here in Simply The Balance, Rumba we go to another restaurant like people. Grateful to my friends that we all went to shit… when they didn’t accept Rumba, you’re going to fuck… who gave birth to you, you son of a bitch… from the Balance ”, he said, shouting insults at the owner of the place.

Minutes later, he entered the premises and continued recording: “The Balance, simply The BalanceThey won’t let me in with Rumba here, Alberto won’t let me in with Rumba, phenomenon. This is the divine bowling alley in Maldonado, have a great time, soretes“, he said goodbye.

The singer’s reaction received support from those who believe that pets have the right to enter the food establishments with their owners, as long as they are on a leash.

But Patricio also added many comments against. Especially of those who highlighted that you disrespected a worker. And that each gastronomic place has its own rules in this regard.

“This man is very rude. I adore pets but this is no way to defend their presence in the place. Poor Susana has shame happens with that guy, “wrote a Twitter user.

“You have to respect the rules of each placeFor example, you cannot enter with dogs on Uruguayan beaches, it is a parasitic issue that is very difficult to control and is very dangerous for children. With asking first you will not have a bad time, was it half dressed? haa “, questioned another.

Patrick’s discharge

Patricio apologized through Instagram stories.

The truth is that after the media coverage of the issue, Patricio himself apologized on his Instagram. “I want to publicly apologize for my outburst on Instagram (not inside the place as they say) It happens that I was very helpless to see Rumba unleashed“, he justified.

“Each place has its own rules, yes. But I think the form could have been a bit more enjoyable. Excuse me again. I don’t like having or seeing me angry“, he closed in a second story, ending the subject.

His fight with Jorge Rial

It should be remembered that in October of last year, Patricio had a strong media crossover with Jorge Rial. From Uruguay, Susana Giménez’s brother questioned the Argentine government and the journalist attacked him.

“Guys, what happened to the trolls? Because so far I’ve only received praise. What are they all taking land? Greetings. Then pay your taxes … And remember: plant apples and bring chickens, “the singer said ironically.

“But be careful, never take public lands that were sold for six pesos in Santa Cruz. Don’t be bad! “, He finished his video, disguised as a Joker.

“If you think that I have it for free, I have my mother with cancer in Argentina. And to my grandmother, with 98 years, in Argentina. And I can’t get them out of there. If not, I would send them all to their mother’s shell, “he added.

Thereafter, Patricio tore up a 1000 peso bill to express how little the Argentine currency is worth compared to other currencies. That gesture and his words earned him a lot of criticism, including those of Jorge Rial, who accused him of living off Susana’s money and sent him to work.

“This boy lives off her and speaks with impunity. The only thing missing was for him to assemble a faso or vacuum with the bill. Daddy, you’re not Susana. You didn’t earn 1% of what she earned. Personally, you are not similar either, “the journalist shot.

“Hi, me again. Annoyed? Che, Jorge Rial, don’t be a fool. On Wednesday I turn 45 years old, I never worked in my life, I never did a damn thing, I can not start working now, “began his release Patricio.

And he continued: “What am I going to do? Yes … I accept a political position or I can do a gossip show, be the host of a gossip show and talk shit about people. But I can’t do anything else … What am I going to do? Start studying engineering? “

“Come on, Jorge, don’t be mean, I’m sending you a kiss, ehhh … Bye! Remember that I had an advertising agency and worked for BlackBerry, and I have many of your phones“, he threatened in that string of spicy stories.

“I’m going to start working. The first thing that occurred to me is to say ‘well, let’s see, who did the … Rial woman grab?’ Because I know he married a nutritionist … Well let’s start investigating who was fucked who was not fucked. What a horror of work! “He added.

“It’s better to be lazy, I would tell you. But hey, It is what you did all your life and what you call work. Do you want me to work? I’m starting to work! “, He concluded, although later he had to apologize for his outburst against Romina Pereiro, which had nothing to do with his fight with Rial.

