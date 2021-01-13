A few days after arriving at Punta del Este, where she remains isolated for arriving from a trip from the U.S, Susana gimenez (76) posted on his account Instagram his first video.

From his farm, The Mary, where she spends long periods surrounded by her loved ones, the diva posted a video in which she looks very animated playing next to the artificial lake that he has there with two of his dogs: Rita and Beto.

In the filming, the mischievous puppy Su appears running back and forth in search of a tennis ball. “¡¡¡¡Beto has it !!!!“Susana warns him shouting and visibly amused by the mischief that her pet does.

“Back home. How nice to see them again!“, added the figure of Telefe next to that recording that he shared in the aforementioned social network, where 2.4 million users follow.

The driver, who in mid-December traveled to Miami To spend Christmas Eve, Christmas and also welcome 2021 with friends, he returned to Uruguay on January 6 with his daughter, Mercedes Sarrabayrouse (58).

However, the news only came out now. Meanwhile she waited several days to show the first images from her farm in Rincon del Indio, one of the most exclusive areas of Punta, where opulent mansions surrounded by forests multiply.

Susana Giménez in her farm in Punta del Este. Photo: Instagram

“How nice that you are already in Punta with your beloved dogs !!!“the journalist wrote below the video of his dogs Daniel Rinaldi. “Beto has it“added between laughing emojis Natalia Oreiro.”How happy the dogs !! They are divine. Huge kiss, “said the designer. Gino Bogani.

Before Susana left Miami, much was said about her trip to Uruguay, due to the border closure that the neighboring country ordered to prevent the spread of coronavirus infections.

The truth is that the Uruguayan president, Luis Lacalle Pou (47), announced this Tuesday a relaxation of said closure through a decree that allows the entry of resident foreigners to the country.

But if Susana and Mercedes arrived last week, how did they do? As it transpired, the diva and her daughter used a legal section of the decree that was in effect at the time of your trip.

It enabled all passengers “to prove that they had acquired their entry ticket to the country until the December 16, 2020 including “being able to cross the border respecting all established protocols.