Recently, an interview was held where Alejandra Guzmán and Paulina Rubio met again to talk about their next tour called Perrísimas, which is expected to be a smashing success as it brings together the exponents of rock and pop for the first time on stage where They will sing all their hits.

During the talk, the two singers received a message from their mothers Silvia Pinal and Susana Dosamantes, who made confessions about their childhood when they lived in El Pedregal in Mexico City, but when they tried to encourage them there was a clash to see which of their daughters was the best in the music industry.

It turns out that Susana Dosamantes said that Paulina Rubio was the absolute queen of pop music, since she has always been considered a diva, but when Silvia Pinal heard the Mexican actress’s statements, she immediately responded by assuring her that the only diva was the Queen of Hearts , so a somewhat funny discussion began because it was all part of the show.

For those who do not know, Paulina Rubio and Alejandra Guzmán have known each other since they were very young, since they lived nearby, as stated above, and their mothers also revealed that they were in fact fighting over boyfriends, in this case over Erik Rubín, to whom they dedicated songs, well In their recent interview they said so.

Another of the things that catches the attention of these celebrities is that despite all the controversies that have arisen in their lives, they have remained valid, as their fans continue to support them in their concerts, so they hope that this tour, which will have many surprises, they hope they crown their careers again.

In addition, in this recent interview they had they were seen to be very relaxed and fun, as they have shown that this supposed rivalry for a man is already in the past, because now they are mature women who hope to give their career another turn with this tour that promises a lot.

It is worth mentioning that there are already several dates and it is even said that some are exhausted to see these women who will give a great show for the public.