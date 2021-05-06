In just a few days, Susana Díaz has changed her mind about the opportunity to hold primaries in the Andalusian PSOE to elect her candidate to the Board and has gone from reiterating that “they do not play”, because there are no elections in sight, to asking in a press conference to the federal leadership his summons to the “noise” caused by this debate and that “erodes” the PSOE. Díaz has reiterated that he will appear in the primaries and has emulated the president of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, to ask the militants to vote “in freedom”, “without impositions, with autonomy and guarantees” on half a dozen occasions.

Díaz has anticipated a few hours to the decision that the federal executive of the PSOE will adopt this afternoon in which the bad results in Madrid and the internal process in the largest socialist federation in Spain will be analyzed. Díaz’s connection with the management of Pedro Sánchez has been interrupted, since Ferraz launched an operation to relieve her of the command bridge of the Andalusian PSOE, with decisions such as the appointment of a manager in Huelva without consensus; the cessation of the Government delegate in Andalusia; and, finally, his clear commitment to the mayor of Seville, Juan Espadas, as a substitute. Since then, the pact with Sánchez has been on hold. The decision, in any case, is made by the 45,759 militants, according to the latest official census.

The socialist general secretary has assured that she learned through the media (the SER) that Ferraz has decided to approve this afternoon to advance the election process of the candidate to the Board. And that, as he has said, that he sent a message to Pedro Sánchez, which received no response; and after a call from the organization secretary, José Luis Ábalos, in which “at no time” did he talk about anticipating the primaries.

Díaz has diverted all the questions that have been addressed to him in case he fears that Ferraz will not remain neutral in the internal elections. His response has been to appeal to “the freedom of the militants” and to make a chant of the primaries: “One militant, one vote”, in a “transparent” and “guaranteed” process.

Díaz has also not hidden that he was against precipitating this debate, because it was necessary to respect the organic times and the Madrid elections. “I have respected the organic times, but more than it weighs me it has not been possible. Other comrades have asked to advance when there are no elections and the only thing that this debate created was to erode the image of the PSOE of Andalusia ”.

The former Andalusian president had some words of “special” support for Ángel Gabilondo for “his enormous effort”, but has demanded to open an “internal reflection” and a “self-criticism”. “We will not be doing something quite right when thousands of citizens turn their backs on us,” he stressed. He did not want to elaborate more on his criticism that he will do, he said, “on the internal organs.”

After the press conference, Díaz met with the regional executive and put to a vote to ask Ferraz to advance the primaries, without prior debate. According to socialist sources, the general secretary has left the meeting and then they have been able to hear opinions about the primary process. At that meeting, the proposed dates for the holding of the elections have been approved, and they must be endorsed by the federal one at its meeting this afternoon. The vote would take place on June 13 and the information campaign would take place between May 30 and June 12.

Díaz has made it clear that he will stand in these elections. It will be the first time that they are held in Andalusia, because while the presidency of the Board is held, this procedure is not contemplated, except in very exceptional situations. His rival in the primaries, Juan Espadas, in some statements has reproached him for talking about “noise” in the PSOE. “Listening to grassroots militants does not generate noise, but illusion,” said the mayor of Seville, who will officially announce his candidacy once Ferraz starts the process. He will probably make it public in some Andalusian capital other than Seville. This morning, however, in a ceremony in the Sevillian town of Alcalá de Guadaíra in which he has been accompanied by the Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, has already offered to lead a “revulsive project” for the PSOE-A, in which the voice of “the local” is heard. “These primaries are the trigger that my party needs to recover Andalusia,” he insisted. His position as mayor of the capital of Andalusia is a handicap, in a community with strong localities.