The local deputy of Jalisco Susana de la Rosa, after presenting the equal marriage initiative in the State Congress on January 27, 2022. RRSS

More than 12 years ago, Mexico legalized equal marriage for the first time in the capital. Mexico City opened the door in 2009 for people to get married regardless of their gender. At that time, the local deputy from Jalisco, Susana de la Rosa, was still in high school. Now, the 29-year-old has become the main promoter of the initiative that the State Congress has approved this Wednesday morning. “It is progress, but unfortunately, very Jalisco style. It is something like a double standard, it is a State where it is scary to express yourself and be as you are, there is a complex cultural situation, ”the legislator told EL PAÍS.

The local deputy explains that three articles were modified in the Civil Code to take this step: 260, 267 Bis and 268. “The most important thing is that it is already eliminated that marriage is only between a man and a woman. Now he says that it is between two people of legal age, ”she details. The initiative was approved with 26 votes in favor out of 38. Thus, the state in the west of the country is now the nineteenth to remove the restriction that the Supreme Court of Justice declared unconstitutional more than six years ago.

In addition, Jalisco has taken two other steps in favor of the rights of the LGBT community: the so-called gender conversion therapies are finally prohibited, although they only carry economic sanctions, and trans people already have the right to recognition of their identity, but only if they are of legal age. “This already helps us open a window, especially in a context as conservative as in Jalisco, it is good progress, but clearly there is room for improvement,” De la Rosa considers.

Even so, the road to achieve it was not easy, he says. “We are 38 deputies in Congress, I am just one, it was very complex to carry out lobbying or political work,” she explains. Initially, the initiative contemplated punishments of two to five years in prison — as in Mexico City — for those who carried out and consented to the so-called conversion therapies. “They are clandestine clinics or clinics that are hidden and what is happening is that there are minors who are forced to go supposedly to take away their sexual orientation,” explains De la Rosa. “Unfortunately, there are testimonies from those who dare to report that they suffer both physical and sexual violence,” she adds.

The proposal also contemplated withdrawing the professional license from those who use it for this, he continues. “But honestly, the negotiation became complicated, mainly because of Morena and the PAN,” explains the legislator from Futuro, a party created in 2020 by several independent candidates who an election ago did not win seats because they were not part of a political institution. After the modifications of the rest of the parties, the initiative was approved with 32 votes. Jalisco has thus become the eighth state in the country to ban these therapies. “I think it is a first step that gives us entry, even if it is to modify an article of the Penal Code,” considers the deputy.

As for the recognition of trans identities, there are still many pending. The reform was approved with 25 votes in favor, but it only opens the door for those who are of legal age to change their birth certificate. “There what is going to be sought, they are already committing themselves and we are not going to take our finger off the line, is that the Executive Branch also approves the right to recognition of trans childhoods and adolescents,” says the legislator.

Governor Enrique Alfaro, from Movimiento Ciudadano, has promised to support this initiative, he says. “What we are going to look for is that it be true. The Executive is going to receive the opinion and has to return it to the Legislative ”, he continues. In this process, the state president has the power to veto the initiative of Congress. “There it is in the field of Citizen Movement, we hope that they are really going to move that,” he indicates. However, De la Rosa warns that this party, which has the majority in the local Parliament, requested that the vote be secret. “There are 16 deputies out of 38, they requested that it be by cell, it was a secret vote, so this also made us complex,” he exposes.

subscribe here to newsletter of EL PAÍS Mexico and receive all the informative keys of the news of this country