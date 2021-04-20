The Grammy winner and Peruvian singer, Susana Baca, expressed her wishes for a new collaboration with Christian Yaipén, vocalist of the cumbia group Grupo 5.

The singer-songwriter said that she admires the young artist for his knowledge of music, which he acquired at a renowned university located in the United States.

“In Peru, there are very good musicians, like those of cumbia or chicha, where they are highly applauded by the people. For example, the Yaipén family have improved a lot because one of them was sent to Berklee University in Boston to study music. I would love to sing with him because it would be a new experiment, “he said.

Susana Baca revealed that her goal is to produce an album that features collaborations with young singers. In addition, he demonstrated his taste for cumbia and salsa.

“I have a dream of making an album with various groups of young people and I am going to do it. I adapt to all the versions, I like cumbia, I have danced it and I also adore salsa ”, he mentioned.

The last song that Susana Baca premiered is titled “Mountain Woman”, there she joined her voice with Wendy Sulca and Marie Cherry. The song seeks to empower women and promote that they do not remain silent in the face of episodes of violence and abuse.

Susana Baca, latest news:

