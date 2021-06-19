“The healing power of art.” The phrase, followed by a minute of silence “for those who left”, was repeated in The Dome of the Arts during the presentation of ‘Applause’, which brought dancers, musicians, circus artists and theater actors back to the stage with a script inspired by the work of César de María, the story – and protest – of the clown ‘Tripaloca’ and the life of artists in the streets of Lima. The night closed with Susana Baca singing ‘Black presumptuous’, with an audience that received her standing up and wearing masks.

The Grammy winner is an indisputable reference for musicians like Danitse, who looks for her to congratulate her and take a photo when leaving the stage, but due to the political situation and her recent letter in solidarity with the persecuted artists, the former Minister of Culture is taken with rush when it is approached by the television and written press. “I can’t talk about politics,” he apologizes.

Roof turned the quarantine into an opportunity to record versions from home, dedicate the album to Peru and win a Grammy. Precisely, he chose ‘I come to offer my heart’ to open his presentation.

We remember the album ‘A cappella’ and he responds with a smile. “Yes and it is very exciting tonight, I have not been able to explode on stage, the tears have fallen and all this. But we can continue, continue this work, taking the necessary measures, right? In order not to infect and not to infect ourselves. So, long live the functions again! ”.

The singer reinvented herself, but the experience of singing with an audience does not dispute it. “It’s very different. The first concert I gave was at the Municipal Theater and seeing that empty theater broke my soul ”. Baca is excited to tell that he continues with projects, he has yet to open his museum in Cañete, as well as a concert in July. “I am launching a children’s book, Jeremías Gamboa has written it, I have many things. I’m going to finish my memoirs! ”.

What do you say to your colleagues? Baca had seen each one get emotional, the trapeze artist Deyvi Franco who knelt and cried at the end of his number. “You have to look inside yourself, take out all the good you have and deliver it. I think that is the mission of an artist, you cannot stay with that … With freedom, of course ”, he tells us before saying goodbye.

