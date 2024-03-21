“There is a lot to do,” sings Susana Baca in 'Vestida de vida', the hopeful song that closes her successful album Palabras urgentes, dedicated to Peru. The topic was chosen to break the news that the Grammy Award winner and former Minister of Culture left the intensive care unit, where she entered a month ago. “Susanita left the ICU and is in intermediate care!!! With it, he conquered life, he conquered science, he conquered strength, prayer and faith. She defeated humanity, all of us who love her defeated… Now, let's row up the river… Go ahead, Susanita, artisan of the sun,” her husband Ricardo Pereira mentioned in an Instagram video.

In February, his followers held vigil outside the Rebagliati hospital and sang his songs. Susana Baca's health was a trending topic and she even received encouragement from her colleagues abroad, such as the Colombian duo Aterciopelados. Pereira thanked her for her support and commented that, now that the singer is out of danger, she can listen to her fans. “There is a Susanita who needs you: to see you and hear you, to tell her that you are waiting for her… to overcome fear and anguish, for the light to reach her… Let's make a small, simple video, from your phone, with a 'hello' or whatever.” You mean, short… maybe just a 'I love you'… but a 'patience, Susanita'. We have your video at [email protected], so that I can hear and see you,” she explained.

The singer published a post announcing her new album in February, because she believed it was time to pay a tribute that she had pending, an album she prepared for Chabuca Granda. She also said that she was admitted to the ICU three times due to an infection and that she spent 40 days isolated in a hospital. “I have gone up and down through all the spaces of pain and hope, life has been hard for me during this time,” she wrote at the time. During those days, the North American Grammy gala was held and Baca was nominated for the album Epifanías, but she was not able to attend the ceremony. “Chabuca Granda, who was a bit of my mother, my teacher, my guide…, I have made an album for her, which is my memory of her, and today I present it with a phrase that she told me before leaving: 'Susanita and Ricardo, don't forget me and sing to me!'. And yes, sing to me too,” she remarked.

Reactions

In the midst of the political crisis, netizens agreed that it was “the best news of the day.” In fact, activist and journalist Sofía Carrillo highlighted the support that Baca receives. “I am too happy! Our Susana Baca left the ICU and is in intermediate care. She reaffirmed that she is a warrior! We are making videos showing our joy so that Susanita receives the best energy. Let's do it!,” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

On the popular social network, former congressman Alberto de Belaunde said: “What beautiful news! “Everyone to send the best energy to our Susana Baca.” And actress Tatiana Astengo said: “Nice detail! A video thanking you for so much.”

In addition to her work as an activist, in recent years, Baca has won her third Latin Grammy Award, released her autobiography, and toured. In Europe, she sold out at the Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg. International recognition continued with the invitation of Natalia Lafourcade and Fito Páez to their respective concerts in Lima. With the Mexican she sang 'Hasta la Root' and dedicated the song “to those who died in the protests.” With Aterciopelados and Bunbury she sang 'Liberté' to commemorate 75 years of the Declaration of Human Rights. “What an honor to have sung with you. Teacher,” they said.