The renowned Peruvian singer Susan Baca He informed about his current state of health through his social networks, after his followers showed their concern.

Some days ago, Susan Baca announced, through a post on Facebook, that she was hospitalized in the Edgardo Rebagliati Martins Hospital and that it would be subjected to a complex operation. This Friday, March 3, the Peruvian interpreter reported, through her Instagram account, that this surgical intervention was a success. “Thank you all for your love, your care and your wonderful energy. Today we have won.” wrote the too composer.

It should be noted that the three time Grammy winner You have not disclosed the illness for which you are being treated at the hospital; However, he pointed out that any treatment she undergoes will be complicated by her age.