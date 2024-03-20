Susana Baca got out of danger. The Peruvian singer managed to leave the intensive care unit of the Edgardo Rebagliati Martins Hospital, after she showed a deterioration in her health. “With her life conquered, science conquered, strength, prayer and faith conquered. Humanity conquered, all of us who love it conquered. Now let's row up the river. Go ahead, Susanita, artisan of the sun,” reads his Instagram post.

What happened to Susana Baca?

The interpreter of 'Presumptuous Black' managed to leave the ICU of the health center where she was hospitalized after noticing a noticeable improvement in her health that had deteriorated during the last month. As is known, the singer was admitted to Rebagliati Hospital on February 17 with little-known details.

Although the illness that affects the artist, winner of the Latin Grammy Award three times, has not been revealed, the following could be read on her social networks: “Susanita left the ICU and is in Intermediate Care“.

Susana Baca had complications with her health, but she is already improving. Photo: Susana Baca/Diffusion

What request do you make for Susana Baca?

In the same statement where it was announced that Baca left UCI, they request the collaboration of each of the followers of the artist's talent and ask them for a short video for her: “There is a Susanita who needs you: to see you and hear you , tell her that you are waiting for her. Overcome fear and anguish, let the light come to her. Let's make a small simple video from your phone with a hello or whatever you want to say, shortmaybe just a I love you, but a 'patience Susanita' We have your video on [email protected]so that I can hear you and see you.”

What did Susana Baca say in her last publication on social networks?

Singer Susana Baca made a last publication titled 'Sing to me' on their social networks on Wednesday, February 14 in commemoration of the Valentine's Day.

“I have spent almost 40 days isolated in a hospital, I have not had a good time, I was admitted due to an infection and everything became complicated in my health, I was in the ICU three times, I have gone up and down through all the spaces of pain and hope. Life has been hard for me during this time, but even so, it does not take away the hope of this day to celebrate it with everyone, to hug them, to make love and friendship, that secret strength that we humans have to not feel so almost nothing, be close… Here is my song and sing to me, I love you,” wrote the Peruvian artist in a post shared on her official Instagram account.