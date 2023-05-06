Peruvian singer Susana Baca poses for a portrait at her home in the southern town of Santa Barbara. sebastian castaneda

From her short, slightly gray hair, and from sweet eyes that jump out of her dark complexion, Susana Baca (Lima, 78 years old) talks about her childhood, her career, her social commitments and what it is to be black in Peru, a country where, he says, “racism is a disease.”

– A few years ago —she says— I arrived at the house of a diplomat together with Ricardo (her husband) and a friend. Initially they didn’t let me through. Even though the guest was me…

When she was eight years old and was studying at a school in Chorrillos, the Lima district where she lived, a dance teacher came to organize a ballet ensemble. Since she had danced and sang since she was a child—and her classmates and teachers knew it—she was sure that she would be chosen. But it was not like that. “They chose the whitest girls, not the black and Andean ones,” she recalls.

That day, he recounts in his book, I come to offer my heart. Memories, “I hated my color, I doubted myself”. Shortly before, another episode also marked her identity with pain. Some ladies came to their school to invite the children to a new milk with sweet. She and another compañera, “the different ones”, were put at the end of the line and given less.

“I discovered with the sweet and delicious condensed milk the taste of discrimination. At that moment, I became aware of my color,” she writes. Later, already in high school, some teachers from the National Conservatory of Music came to select girls with musical aptitudes and give them scholarships. The own students of her room chose her. And the conservatory teacher applauded her. They never called her. She was 13 years old and, again, she felt that she was hovering around segregation.

“All of that strengthened me,” explains Baca, who to date has given more than 600 concerts in various countries around the world, and who is currently touring Europe. It began in Lanzarote (Canary Islands, Spain) on April 15 and will take it through France, Spain, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, Portugal, Italy and Switzerland, to end on May 27 at the Arniche theater in Alicante, Spain.

He has won three Latin Grammys, in the years 2002, 2011 and 2020. Also numerous distinctions, such as the Order of the Sun of Peru, the Order of Arts and Letters of the Republic of France, the Doctorate Honoris Causa of Master in Music latin in berklee university (Boston, USA) and the ‘Sail of Hope’ Award from Amnesty International.

The three Grammy Awards won by Susana Baca, on display at her home in Santa Barbara. sebastian castaneda

Susana Baca was born in her house, in an alley in Lince, a district of Lima. Since the Colony, poor people in general lived in the alleys of Peru; among them the slaves, when they had already obtained their freedom or even if they were still depending on a master. some had only one spout (tap), from where the water for the houses came out and where people met to wash clothes, fill their buckets, discuss and above all sing and dance. Much of Peru’s black music was born there.

For her, living in one of them was like having a second family. It meant having self-protection, closeness. Because the alleys functioned almost like a palenque (place where runaway slaves fled). And above all they were cultural centers, where endless revelry was organized. When she was Minister of Culture (2011), she tried to get them recognized as such, but she did not succeed. However, she continued to visit them.

The cultivation of blackness

Baca, like most Afro-Peruvians, cultivates the ‘blackness’, which in his words is “a way of being, of feeling the history we have lived through; is to recognize our contribution. We have not only been slaves. We have been part of this nation, we have fought for its independence,” he says. Strictly speaking, blackness is an intellectual, political and literary movement that emerged in the 1930s in Paris, when the poets Aimé Césaire (Martinique), Léopold Sédar Senghor (Senegal) and Léon-Gontran Damas (French Guiana) launched the magazine L’Estudiant Noir (The Black Student), to promote the awareness of blacks about their identity, their history.

She has assumed it that way and also incorporated being a teacher into her vital itinerary. She studied Education at the Enrique Guzmán y Valle University, located about 30 kilometers east of Lima, where she met almost all the ethnic groups of this country. After graduating, she worked as a primary school teacher in places where the black population was practically absent.

He taught for a time in the town of Ochonga, located more than 3,000 meters above sea level, in the central sierra of the country, where he had to go with his asthma on his back, and where they sang in Quechua, not in Spanish. He appealed to singing to teach and absorbed the Andean tradition, which he feels he carries in his heart, especially when his students sang the song for him. Black of the soul.

Susana Baca, at her home in Santa Barbara. sebastian castaneda

It was a job she missed for the rest of her life, even though she was already a well-known singer by then. In the mountains, she also experienced episodes that were a bit strange for her, such as the habit of paying a black man to carry a child and remove the evil eye. All of this helped him get closer to diversity. “Hearing all the voices from my country gives me joy,” she says.

Susana Baca had a hard time being who she is. She had to overcome scorn and no one, not only in childhood; also when she persisted —against wind, tide and social storms— in being an artist, in singing and dancing. Once, in 1985, she was stranded in Berlin with her musicians, after a lack of coordination that occurred after a festival she attended in the Soviet Union.

He spent days of anguish and narrowness, but he never gave up on his artistic vocation, which gives him identity, social commitment and political word. Recently, after the wave of repression unleashed by the government of Dina Boluarte, which has left close to 50 dead, she launched a video in which he criticizes the president, parliamentarians and violent protesters. In one part he says that he wants to “impose a foreign State, on a people who demand another way of justice and of living.”

Baca has shown off her warm voice in prestigious auditoriums in various countries and has also done so in humble neighborhoods, such as a human settlement in San Juan de Lurigancho, the largest district in Lima and Peru. It was to support the popular kitchens, the neighborhood committees that prepare common pots. “There was no sound equipment, not a tabladillo. Just a speaker. But I still made my presentation with a lot of love, ”he says. In February 2021, together with Wendy Sulca and Marié, two other Peruvian artists, he released the song Mountain Woman to support the campaign live without fearaimed at fighting against gender violence.

While cooking and listening to the sound of the waves in his house in Santa Bárbara, about 110 kilometers south of Lima, a place where in the past there were slaves, evokes concerts and memorable experiences. Like when she performed in Nigeria and a crowd was waiting for her at the door of the concert venue singing bull killsa famous song from Peruvian black folklore.

“I was filled with tears,” he declares. On another occasion, they gave him the lyrics of the weed, a song whose lyrics say “Bold, but prettier than a spring day.” When he sang it he said: “Pretty as a morning in springtime”, without the ‘but’. Because, in her eyes, this is everyone’s country, the land where she was born in an alley. And there is no but that is worth not wanting it.