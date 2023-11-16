Susana Baca, Peruvian singer and songwriterwas nominated for the Latin Grammy 2023 in the category of best folk album; However, during the ceremony that took place this Thursday, November 16, prior to the broadcast of the televised show, it was learned that the national artist did not win the gramophone. As recalled, on other occasions, the former Minister of Culture added some statuettes from this famous awards ceremony.

Who won in the Susana Baca category at the Latin Grammys?

Although Peruvians waited for Susana Baca to add a new Latin Grammy to her list of awards, the Dominican Vicente Garcia He won the recognition of this shortlist, thanks to his work with the ‘Camino al sol’ project, chosen as best folk album.

How many Latin Grammys did Susana Baca win in her career?

It is not the first time that Susana Baca has been nominated for the Latin Grammy, she even won the gramophone 3 times. In 2002, as best folk album, with ‘Lamento negro’; in 2011, as recording of the year, thanks to ‘Latinoamérica’; and in 2020, as best folk album, with ‘A cappella’.

Along these lines, in 2002 his album ‘Lamento negro’ was also taken into account for the best world music album category, at the American version of the Grammys, but it did not win a statuette.

Susana Baca is a Peruvian artist. Photo: diffusion

