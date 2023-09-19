Susana Baca and Daniela Darcourt, Peruvian performers, were nominated for the award of the Latin Grammy 2023. This news was announced this Tuesday, September 19, through the broadcast carried out by the Academy of Music to announce the artists who will compete for the long-awaited award. The ‘Señor Lie’ singer is nominated for best salsa album and Baca is nominated for best folk album. It should be noted that this prestigious musical event will take place on November 16 at the Fibes Exhibition and Conference Center in Seville, Spain.

It is important to mention that Darcourt will compete with his latest album ‘Catharsis’ in front of Willy García, Grupo Niche, Gilberto Santa Rosa and other artists. For its part, Roof and his album ‘Epiphanies’ They will face Cantares del Pacífico, Vicente García, Tato Marenco, Quinteto Leopoldo Federico and Tierra Adentro.

What did Daniela Darcourt say after the 2023 Latin Grammy nomination?

Daniela Darcourtwas surprised this morning by the nomination her album ‘Catarsis’ received for best salsa album at the Latin Grammy. The Peruvian performer shared this news on her Instagram account and after that, she received congratulations from various fellow musicians.

“Family! We are nominated for the Latin Grammys. Thank you, thank you for all your love. I have no words right now. Thanks thanks. “I love you so much,” he wrote. Daniela Darcourt On Instagram.

Daniela Darcourt happy for her new achievement in the industry. Photos: Instagram/Daniela Darcourt

Against which artists does Daniela Darcourt compete in her category?

The Peruvian singer Daniela Darcourt She was excited after her nomination for best salsa album. Inside this categorythe interpreter of ‘You were wrong with me will compete for the coveted award with other fellow artists.

Catharsis – Daniela Darcourt

I’m Going To You – Luis Figueroa

Changes – Willy García

Niche Symphonic – Niche Group and National Symphony Orchestra of Colombia

Land and Freedom – Plena79 Salsa Orchestra & Alain Pérez and Jeremy Bosch

Debut and Second Round (Deluxe) – Gilberto Santa Rosa

Daniela Darcourt has received her first nomination at the Latin Grammy 2023. Photo: Composition LR / Instagram / Daniela Darcourt / Recording Academy

What was the reaction of Daniela Darcourt’s colleagues to her Latin Grammy nomination?

Daniela Darcourt was announced as one of the nominees in the best salsa album category at the Latin Grammy 2023 this Tuesday, September 19. After that, her fellow artists expressed their admiration and affection for the ‘Mr Lie’ interpreter. Christian Yaipén, Ezio Oliva, Angie Chávez,among other singers, they congratulated the artist through their official social networks and she thanked them through the same medium.

It should be noted that Tito Nieves spoke about this achievement of Darcourt. “I have witnessed your hard work. This domination is confirmation that you are on the right path. That the public likes your talent and that you have their support. You are a complete artist. You are a singer, songwriter, actress, host and many more things. God bless you. We love you,” the salsero wrote.