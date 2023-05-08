Susana Alvarado She is one of the members of Corazón Serrano with the longest time in the orchestra and has earned the affection of the public for her singing talent and charisma on stage. Like every artist, she has gone through difficult situations that have put risk your health. Some time ago, the interpreter moved away from the group for a sensitive issue. What forced you to be absent for a long time? In this note, we tell you what happened to the young interpreter and if she has already overcome it.

How did Susana Alvarado join Corazón Serrano?

Susana Alvarado is one of the most outstanding voices of serrano heart since he joined the cumbia orchestra eight years ago. The interpreter of successful songs never thought to be part of the musical group that has become the most popular in the country. In an interview with the youtuber Carlos Orozco, she recalled how she joined the cumbia group.

“They called me for El Encanto de Corazón and, in the studio, they tested me with the song ‘You are not unique’“, the young woman recalled. She said that she began to sing and when she was on her way home, Lorenzo Guerrero Neira, the music producer, called her to tell her that he needed her.

“He called me to tell me that Irma was pregnant, that They needed a girl for Corazón Serrano, and she wanted to try me out, but I didn’t see it as a fact,” he commented. Later, when he secured the position, he told his family that he was going to tour the country with Nickol Sinchi and Irma Guerrero.

Why did you stay away from the stage for a while?

In the talk, he recalled hard episodes that he experienced years ago. She revealed that she suffers from a disease that on several occasions made it impossible for her to go on stage. For this reason, she was away for a while and her fans wondered why she was absent.

“Many of you know that she was in poor health. What he had was acute pyelonephritis, which is a bacterial infection that lodges in the kidney.. I am undergoing treatment,” explained the former member of Corazón Serrano.

Currently, she is recovered, but she went through a long therapy process. However, and despite her problems, she has been in good spirits to make thousands of her followers happy. “I am very grateful because each song has been successful,” she expressed. Susan Alvarado.

