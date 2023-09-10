Great news for Corazón Serrano fans! Days after announcing her temporary withdrawal from the Piura group for health reasons, the singer Susana Alvarado surprised everyone by reappearing at a concert held in Juliaca, Puno.

Corazón Serrano, on September 5, informed the public that Susana would undergo “various studies for a condition that she presented as a teenager.” Her return before hundreds of people took place last Saturday, September 9, at a private event (wedding). In this performance she performed her hit ‘Sorry’.

