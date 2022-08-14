Marshmallow and the fights within his family again grab headlines. Her eldest daughter, Susan Villanueva, publicly apologized to her younger sister Yessenia Villanueva through a video posted on TikTok on Friday, August 12. The conflict between the two arose after learning that the last of the Villanueva clan had been evicted from her house in the US and was living on the streets.

In addition to that, in a link with “Magaly TV, the firm”, the older sister indicated that her relative has HIV (human immunodeficiency virus).

Susan Villanueva: “Stop this fight”

“I would like to make a mea culpa and apologize to my sister”, beginning Susan Villanueva, who stated that she does not watch television and was not aware that Yessenia had not revealed that information about her health. Still, she said she wasn’t sure of the diagnosis.

“I just want to say stop this fight because we are family,” he said, and in that line he pointed out that he was only seeking to advise and help Yessenia Villanueva. “I’m not a manipulative or calculating person,” she said. He also assured that her intention is not to continue declaring because she “no longer lives from entertainment.”

Did Susan Villanueva warn Yessenia Villanueva?

At another time, Susan Villanueva assured that she warned Yessenia not to trust her niece, her own daughter.

“My dad also told him: ‘Go figure. If she has thrown out her mother and her grandfather, and on top of that she had her mother arrested, what is she not going to do to you?’ And said and done, it didn’t last a month and they fired it,” he said.

Melcochita’s eldest daughter said she was sorry for the whole situation, especially for her nephew. “I thought things were going to be different and we could be sisters.” Along these lines, she stated: “If you need me at any time, I will always be there.”