W.he reads the stories of Susan Sontag found in tales-as-misfortunes. The great essayist could not come to terms with her real gift. No longer to write derived, secondary, but from their own creative power like the writer became their desired identity. The self-doubts had to become all the more agonizing: In 1986 she confessed her “inability to write narrative literature” and assumed the cause to be an “inability (perhaps more of a reluctance) to love”. This woman’s strong will then had to make up for it. Her best essays, gathered as seven stars in the book “In the Sign of Saturn”, were devoted to authors who were able to do what Sontag tried to do: see, narrate and combine theoretical and critical interpretation in a work context. Paul Goodman, Elias Canetti, Roland Barthes were such authors.

But now we read more of an amalgam: “Recently one morning at eleven a retarding insert. Memorabilia are things to remember, not things to remember. You can forget everything and then it’ll come back. Dear scrupulous inaccuracy. I mention the time (eleven o’clock in the morning) but not the village (New England?). ”This is only very distantly a narrative, but on closer inspection it is a victory for reflection over naivety. It continues according to this pattern: An italicized part of the sentence – a narrative, descriptive one – is always followed by a longer passage of self-interpretation. The simple story: a man suddenly collapses on the street, women screech, the narrator takes care of him, her face remains expressionless, feelings of fear or sympathy do not arise, she just pretends, “what to do“, And then goes”indifferent“Their way.



Susan Sontag: “How we live now”. Stories.

But inside this passer-by and narrator, a second, self-commenting voice speaks continuously: how she is sleepless and dreams badly, how she wipes the dust off the head of the fallen victim with a “confidential gesture” and what happened when he begins to tell: “Me allowed his words to gnaw into my heart. ”Not a muscle has moved in her face – that calls for another self-comment:“ It can seem pretentious to speak, so I remained stoic. ”If she was neither afraid nor sympathetic felt in itself, it is because it has “washed the influence of pity” out of itself. In the end, as she walks on, she has the feeling that she was “useful, relaxed, sovereign – not too much, but not too little either”.

Like in a letter

The event is overwritten by a discourse of moral self-control. But that’s only the first part. In the second, the whole story becomes a virtuality as a pure thought experiment: “Let’s say someone told me the day before. “How could everything have been if one had known it in advance? She would have “suffered all kinds of agony”, asked “whether I would be up to the situation, wondered what he might have had (an illness? Any grief?), It would have made me calculating”. So if the event had been announced, then “All possible impulses would have had time to anticipate this experience … and to comment. – To tell me how to feel. ”Illness was a life theme for Susan Sontag.