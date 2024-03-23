Genoa – Susan Sarandon will be in Italy at the eighth edition of the Riviera International Film Festival (Riff), from 7 to 12 May in Sestri Levante. The multiple Academy Award nominated actress, and winner of an Oscar for her starring role in “Dead Man Walking”, is one of the most loved performers by audiences and critics all over the world and naturally also in Italy, where she has twice received the David di Donatello for best foreign actress. Protagonist of a stellar career, his unforgettable performances in films such as “Thelma & Louise”, “The Rocky Horror Picture Show”, “Atlantic City, USA”, “The Witches of Eastwick”, “Lorenzo's Oil”, ” The Client”, “Little Women”, “Stepmom”, have become fundamental pillars in the history of cinema. Susan Sarandon will be a member of the Festival's official jury, for feature films directed by directors under 35, and the protagonist of a masterclass in which she will tell her story to the public. With the American actress, who joins the director Eva Orner (1 Oscar) and the editor Pietro Scalia (2 Oscars), the Oscar winners present at Riff 2024 rise to three.

Susan Sarandon, the official biography

An actress of great talent and extreme versatility, Susan Sarandon brings her charm and intelligence to every role: from the fearless Annie Savoy of Bull Durham to her Oscar-nominated performances in Thelma & Louise, Lorenzo's Oil, The Client and Atlantic City up to the role that in 1996 finally earned her the statuette as best leading actress: that of Sister Helen, the nun who consoles a inmate on death row in Dead Man Walking. Sarandon made her debut in front of the camera in 1970 in Citizen Joe's War, which she followed with a continuing role in the television drama A World Apart. Her early film credits include The Daredevil, Lovin' Molly, Billy Wilder's Front Page, Louis Malle's Pretty Baby and the 1975 cult film The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Other film credits include Miriam Awakens at Midnight, The Witches of Eastwick, The Cold White Season, Hot Thing, The Drug Dealer, Bob Roberts, Little Women, Stepmom, The Price of Freedom, Igby, The Girlfriend, Moonlight Mile, Shall we Dance?, Alfie, Elizabethtown, Romance & Cigarettes, Enchanted, The Lovely Bones, At Home with Jeff, Robot & Frank, The Fraud, Tammy, The Meddler, Blackbird and Jesus Rolls.

Sarandon has built his career on embracing always different and stimulating projects, both in cinema and on television, having received an Emmy and Golden Globe nomination for best leading actress in a miniseries or film for her performance as Bette Davis alongside Jessica Lange in Bette & Joan, the first episode of the anthology series Feud signed by Ryan Murphy in 2017. She also received an Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries for her role in the film Bernard & Doris, and an Emmy and SAG nomination for You Don' t Know Jack by Barry Levinson with Al Pacino. Also significant were her guest appearances on Friends, Malcolm, ER, 30 Rock, The Big C, Doll & Em, Mike & Molly, Search Party and in the Mother Lover video broadcast on Saturday Night Live. Sarandon has also lent her voice to numerous animated projects including The Simpsons, James and the Giant Peach, The Rugrats Movie, Avril et le Monde truqué, Hell and Back, Spark, Skylanders Academy and Rick and Morty. Most recently, Susan Sarandon played Dottie Cantrell Roman in the musical drama Monarch and Victoria Kord in DC Film's Blue Beetle. Her upcoming projects include Tyler Perry's Six Triple Eight, an original comedy directed by Stephen Chbosky called Nonnas, and Yassir and Isaiah Lester's bowling comedy called The Gutter.