Dressed to the nines, almost literally —except for the black shoelaces and snow-white socks with red polka dots—, Susan Sarandon appears to speak to the press at the BCN Film Fest. The actress comes to Barcelona to give a talk about Thelma and Louise, a good excuse like any other, and to receive, on Tuesday night, the honorary award of the 67th RNE Sant Jordi awards. “Then I took a few days off to go up the Costa Brava,” she says at the end of the talk. It clears the press in one morning: a handful of television and radio stations, two groups of written press journalists, on-line and agencies, and to eat. Now when Sarandon (born Susan Tomalin in New York 76 years ago) steps on the accelerator, all she can do is listen and hang on to the running locomotive. She has come to speak, on the 32nd anniversary of its premiere, about Thelma and Louise, and to make it clear that she also had to do with some artistic decisions that, over time, have become magical moments in cinema.

In 2023 hardly anyone remembers what the film industry was like in the late 1980s and early 1990s; a world of crystal jungles and Sylvester Stallone action films, where there was no room for female creators. And yet, cinema with and for women, like comedy How to eliminate your boss, It worked at the box office. Instead, studio executives believed that movies were for men and television was for women. Not even the award, box office, and critical success of Thelma and Louise (1991) changed their criteria. What promised to be the start of a revolution was silenced by the executives of the big studios. “When we were filming it, nobody thought of it as a feminist film, although it is true that by reflecting the mutual support between two women, who take care of each other, and their struggle to get out of the orders dictated by men, it did end up being a feminist drama,” explains Sarandon.

The famous polaroid of ‘Thelma and Louise’.

Actually, there were two women who knew how far they were throwing the stone: the screenwriter Callie Khouri, Fed up with the world of advertising appearances and its lack of future, she locked herself in the summer of 1988 to write her first script, based on personal emotional experiences. The other was Mimi Polk, from Ridley Scott’s production company, who read the script when she had been around Hollywood for some time. Scott became her producer (he couldn’t see himself directing a women’s story) and signed Jodie Foster and Michelle Pfeiffer as leads. Lacking a director to take on the project, Scott stepped up as a filmmaker. In autumn of 1989 the protagonists resigned. Geena Davis, a star in those years, fought to get into the project and succeeded, and finally Susan Sarandon joined.

Attacks after the premiere

After its premiere, Thelma and Louise suffered a barrage of criticism. “At that time, the allusion to the culture of rape did not exist and the use of violence as a defense generated great rejection. Today, on the other hand, we talk more fluently about sexual predators”, explains its protagonist. “Scott’s choice of western format also caused rashes: It was the terrain of actors like John Wayne, and suddenly there were these two women in a carriage instead of guys on horses.” Geena Davis has always remembered that, when confronted with possible violence, she says that “only three people die in the film, and two of them are the protagonists.” For Sarandon, “that, or that the movie supported suicide, they didn’t say it two men and one destiny, with that similar ending that Scott decided to imitate in the middle of shooting. That’s when we realized we had inadvertently entered territory dominated by straight white males, who took offense, and effectively Thelma and Louise it was a feminist film.” Not bad for a commission that the actress agreed to shoot in the summer of 1990 “because in the script the co-star was a woman, and on top of that I could take my children to see the Colorado canyon, where we filmed the finale.”

Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis kiss in a 1966 Ford Thunderbird similar to the one in the movie ‘Thelma and Louise’ at a screening of the film in 2021. Chris Pizzello (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

From that shooting, Sarandon notes as his own some of the moments that the public remembers, such as the Polaroid of the two protagonists (considered the second selfie in the story, after that of Chevy Chase in The European vacation of a crazy American family). “It was a script that lacked details, which we completed on set. Ridley Scott may not be the most feminist guy, but he liked the collaboration between the team and he certainly had a vision.” Hers was also the idea of ​​the kiss or of Louise using the polaroids “as a control tool.

And he recalled that Davis warned him that they had not paid enough attention to Brad Pitt, who had already worked in film and television, but for whom it was his leap to glory. “She assured me that he was very good at improvising. And over time, look at his career choices. I respect him like Johnny Depp: they could have been just hunks, empty pretty boys; instead, they searched for other roles.”

From left to right, actor Michael Madsen, actresses Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis (in the car), and director Ridley Scott on the set of ‘Thelma and Louise’ in 1990. Photos International (Getty Images)

Of her own choices, the actress confesses that her other favorite characters, or at least the ones she considers marked her career, are “Michaela’s in the oil of life [Lorenzo’s Oil], despite the fact that the filming was hell because of the child in the lead, and I came to it on the rebound, because Michelle Pfeiffer was going to do it”, and that of sister Helen Prejean, for Death penalty, which earned him the Oscar. “Sean Penn insisted for a year, and finally we became friends so much that he came home to talk me into it. The story had to be told, and the central theme was very complex. When filming ended, I felt a lot of relief to leave that weight behind.”

It doesn’t seem to Sarandon that things have changed in the cinema, that this progressive Hollywood mythology is absolutely false. “Hollywood is not liberal at all, nor does it love movies: Hollywood is only interested in money,” she points out. “Not much has changed. It is true that there is a flood of comics, a feminist fact, and comedies starring groups of women, and that we began to tell our stories. But if we talk about equal pay, nothing has changed. And if you’re old and fat, they don’t want you.”

Last Friday the romantic comedy premiered in Spain If I want… or not, that Sarandon co-stars with Richard Gere, Diane Keaton and William H. Macy, a product to fatten checking accounts, in which Sarandon, the eldest of the quartet, devours her companions with energy and spark. That same feeling occurs when she meets the press. She defines herself as someone “on the fringes of the industry” and who goes in and out of it as they hire her. “The industry won’t sustain itself as we know it today, which doesn’t mean people won’t tell their stories or find ways to see them.”

Geena Davis, Brad Pitt and Susan Sarandon, in the early 1990s. Time Life Pictures (The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images)

In these new processes, he has defended “the courage of the platforms of streaming by explaining certain stories in series that are more daring than those narrated by Hollywood, which do not support the vision of any director. Despite the terrible stories we know about Hollywood in the golden age, about the omnipotence of Louis B. Mayer or the contempt for Bette Davis, at least those directors respected the movies. Today’s executives are bankers, who prioritize formulas in scripts or hire actors for their followers on social networks. Because his approach to cinema is exclusively commercial”. And the artists? “They will have to look for new distribution paths.” With all of the above, aren’t you invaded by pessimism? “I have never believed in pessimism, but I live full of hope.”

