Thelma & Louise turned 32 and Susan Sarandon was honored in Spain. “hollywood He is not liberal nor does he love cinema, he is only interested in money”, he responded to the press at the BCN Film Fest. The actress went to Barcelona and, at the event, she confessed that she came to the filming of the film in which she starred with Geena Davis without believing that it would be important for the feminist movement.

“I didn’t think it was a feminist film at all. It was summer vacation, going to a great place, working with Ridley Scott, with another woman. I mean, I just thought, it would be so much fun to drive and get dirty. It was great,” she revealed. However, she stated that he gets “a lot of fan mail, especially from people in the middle of the United States, in some of these places that don’t tolerate anyone who is different.”

The 76-year-old actress and activist commented that the film, at that time, was criticized for addressing issues that were not seen in the cinema: “There was no allusion to rape culture and the use of force to ward off it aroused great resentment.” Therefore, for Sarandon, everyone is responsible for choosing her characters. “You can end up making a movie that is homophobic or that justifies violence. It is like when history is explained, it is always told from the point of view of the conquerors. There are a lot of movies where women basically get raped, but they’re made to look like they love it. That is not a good story and all those stereotypes are reinforced,” she mentioned.

YOU CAN SEE: Al Pacino: “They gave me a script called Star Wars, I didn’t understand it”

Susan Sarandon with her former partner Tim Robbins. Photo: Getty Images.

A good movie should foster a good conversation, said the artist. In addition, she maintained that she has been “longer an activist than an actress and always a mother.” She was also forceful about her views on politics and the “resurrection” of Donald Trump. “Democrats aren’t being very smart, and in the meantime, Trump has become a role model, primarily for the working class.

When a train derailed in Palestine (Ohio) and polluted everywhere, Trump was there handing out money and water. Biden has not gone. Trump has a very good opportunity, As crazy as it sounds. The US is so misinformed and so divided, and there are so many people who don’t have health care and are going out of business because they can’t afford health care,” he remarked.

#Susan #Sarandon #Hollywood #liberal #love #cinema