Hollywood is not left out of the war between Israel and Hamas, which has already been going on for almost 50 days and which seems to see a truce on the horizon. Although the city of stars has its own problems to solve after two strikes that have left the industry shaking and with $6 billion in losses, some of its most prominent representatives are raising their voices for one side or the other. In a country in which Israel has been explicitly supported from the beginning, the more than 14,000 deaths in the Gaza Strip weigh more every day, and more figures, media and institutions begin to raise their voices in favor of Israel. of the Palestinian people, although their words are not usually well received. This has happened to Susan Sarandon, whose talent agency has decided to stop representing her after raising her voice against the Jewish people.

The 77-year-old actress, who has been known for her activism for decades, has been present at various protests in favor of the Palestinian people. On November 17 she participated in a pro-Palestinian demonstration in New York, in which she stated: “There are many people who are afraid of being Jewish right now. “They are beginning to taste what it feels like to be Muslim in this country, so often subjected to violence.” Additionally, at the march she noted that many American Jews would be afraid of the rise of anti-Semitism. He has also been sharing for weeks and almost daily a series of pro-Palestinian messages on his Twitter account (now different media, and with photographs and explanatory graphics. She has also retweeted messages in favor of stopping violence written by the United Nations or Doctors Without Borders accounts.

Her words have not been liked by her agency, UTA, which has represented her since 2014 (before and for a quarter of a century she was a client of ICM Partners, another prestigious company in the sector), along with other renowned clients, actors, directors, models, authors, influencersathletes and singers: Rosalía, Gisele Bündchen, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Malala Yousafzai, Michael J. Fox, Greta Gerwig, Bad Bunny, Karol G, Jennifer Coolidge, Tilda Swinton… A spokesperson for the same has confirmed to several specialized American media in entertainment that Sarandon has effectively stopped being his client.

Last February, months before the conflict began, Sarandon was one of the signatories—along with other names from the world of culture such as Viggo Mortensen, Marianne Faithful, Peter Gabriel and Ken Loach—of a letter of support to the mayor of Barcelona, ​​Ada Colau, after her decision to break diplomatic relations with Israel and end its twinning with the city of Tel Aviv. “We salute the mayor of Barcelona, ​​Ada Colau, for her courageous decision to suspend institutional ties with Israel, including the twinning with Tel Aviv, until Palestinians can live in freedom, without military occupation and apartheid,” the message read. missive. “Barcelona’s decision should inspire institutions around the world.”

Melissa Barrera at the world premiere of ‘Scream VI’ in New York, March 2023. Evan Agostini (AP)

Sarandon, winner of an Oscar in 1996 for Death penalty and nominated four other times, she is the penultimate in a list of actors noted for their support of Palestine. The last one was Melissa Barrera, a 33-year-old Mexican actress who has participated in a handful of projects in the United States, including several installments of the saga scream, which he starred in. This Tuesday, shortly after Sarandon’s departure from UTA was announced, it was learned that Barrera has been fired from Scream VII, in which I was going to participate but which has not yet started filming. She had been posting messages for days about demonstrations and the enormous difficulties of living and surviving in Gaza in recent weeks. “Right now Gaza is being treated like a big concentration camp… This is genocidal ethnic cleansing,” she wrote in an Instagram Stories, where she has 1.1 million followers. Barrera is one of the signers of a letter where hundreds of artists have demanded that President Joe Biden stop the bombings in the Strip, and that Sarandon herself, Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, America Ferrera, Alfonso Cuarón, Jessica Chastain, Alyssa Milano, Kirsten Dunst, Rosario Dawson also signed , Kristen Stewart, Sandra Oh, Milla Jovovich, Lupita Nyong’o, Annie Lennox, Channing Tatum, Mark Ruffalo and Cynthia Nixon, among many others.

Hollywood actors have been relatively cautious with the conflict and, affected for months by the silence imposed by the strike, they are limiting themselves to tirelessly promoting their films, when awards season is at hand. However, other less public layers of the industry, such as agencies, are more divided and, therefore, are being more affected, taking positions and making layoffs, fearful that taking positions could affect their public image and to the rest of the clients. Maha Dakhil, actor agent for the company CAA, one of the most powerful in the sector, posted on her Instagram account: “What can break your heart more than witnessing a genocide? Witness how the denial of that genocide occurs?” Shortly after, she left the agency’s board and, although some colleagues demanded her head, she maintained her employment as its representative. According to the media Variety Citing close sources, his main client came to the CAA offices to show his support: Tom Cruise.

