As with great events in history, almost everyone remembers where they were when their brain boomed when they heard the song that marked their sentimental upbringing. It’s easy for us to get stuck in what we were doing when that key song played that would pave the way to define our taste and shape our personality. It happened to Susan Rogers (California, 66 years old) as a child, in the living room of her house, while she tinkered with her father’s vinyl records. “Listen Papa’s Got a Brand New Bag, by James Brown, and that’s when I understood it: that would be my drug. The street I live on belongs to soul”, he told the cultural journalist and director of Radio Primavera Sound, Marta Salicrú, last week, in a talk in the auditorium of the Center for Contemporary Culture of Barcelona (CCCB), programmed on the poster of Primavera Pro, an event that was held parallel to Primavera Sound in Barcelona, ​​in which challenges and news were discussed with professionals from the music sector.

Sound engineer for the artist Prince in his stage of Purple Rain (“I still thank her, at the beginning of the eighties there were no female engineers in the industry and Prince gave me a place at the table”), Rogers has worked with artists like David Byrne or Lana del Rey (“she really knows about letters, he has the last names of Walt Whitman and Vladimir Nabokov tattooed on his arm for a reason”). She was the first woman to receive the Music Producers Union Award for Outstanding Contributions to Music in the United Kingdom and is a professor of cognitive neuroscience at the prestigious Berklee College of Music in Boston, where Quincy Jones, Diana Krall and Annie Clark ( St Vincent), among many others. Last year she posted This Is What It Sounds Like: What the Music You Love Says About You (‎WW Norton, 2022), an essay co-written with Ogi Ogas on why we like the songs we like and what happens in our brains while we listen to them, which Blackie Books will translate into Spanish in a few months and whose keys he deciphered in his talk in Barcelona.

There are only seven variables for you to like a song

And you don’t have to fulfill all of them for it to get stuck in your brain. To receive what Rogers defines as a “jolt of pleasure,” a song can connect with you through one of four possibilities: melody, lyrics, rhythm/timbre, or the sound itself. For this reason, as he explains, “a song doesn’t have to speak your same language, it can be the melody that makes you connect with it instantly”.

To the four musical dimensions, Rogers adds three more of an aesthetic nature that apply beyond songs, and extend to other formats such as movies, television series, or novels: authenticity in their expressiveness, novelty/familiarity (listening to what we break schemes or opt for what we already know) or realism over abstraction (prefer works that are based on reality or choose those that reflect an imaginary world). “Each dimension is different. I usually connect with the dissonance and the lyrics, but there are people who experience the same thing when they listen to Led Zeppelin’s guitar. Everything is a matter of finding what our brain understands itself with”.

There is no good or bad music

“It hurts me a lot when people reject other artists just because they don’t like them. We are wrong to think that because something is better for us, it should also be better for the rest. Those people whose tastes horrify us also know what they want. This is like with clothes or food: you are more of one style than another, you can pay a lot of money for supposedly exquisite food, but you can also enjoy what is popularly considered as junk food. What happens with the songs is that by being able to select that three-minute art that we consider to be the best for us, we make judgments about the tastes of the rest. But if we like a song, it’s because it just works for us”.

Why you love the songs you love

“The brain decides before you consciously think. When we listen to music, neural connections are triggered, and when we like something, we secrete dopamine. Here, the precuneus (a part of the parietal lobe) becomes our internal policeman. He is in charge of determining if we are going to like what we hear or not. When you listen to music you don’t like, your precuneus shuts down. He says to himself, “I reject this and I don’t want to get involved or associated with it.” The brain closes in band and that’s why we block ourselves from what we don’t like. And it happens to us with artists as it happens to us with certain flavors in food”.

Professor and sound engineer Susan Rogers, on the right, chats with journalist and director of Radio Primavera, Marta Salicrú, at Primavera Pro 2023. Melisa Margarita/ Primavera Pro

Yes, you can get sick if they beat you to that hateful song

“If you don’t like something, it can cause you stress and raise your cortisol levels. If you spend a lot of time interacting with that song, it can break your defenses. It makes sense that a bad music experience would make you feel bad.”

To think that the music of before was better is a fallacy

“It is normal to take refuge in those songs that we considered pleasant when our brain was developing, like that song that played in the family car when you went on vacation and that you associate with a happy moment. Or that song with which you connected in your youth because you were in an unforgettable moment of life. What really happens is that for many of us it is very difficult to rebuild our listening profile”.

The songs that succeed on TikTok are not worse

“I have students who have specialized in remixing 15-second videos for their virality. Right now, there is more music than ever, and besides, its sound is portable. Before, it was just sitting down and listening to vinyl. You looked at it as you listened to it, read its lyrics, and looked at the pictures inside. Music is accompanied by images. For today’s music to work, taking into account that you can take it everywhere with your mobile, it must be done with more repetitions than before to listen to it while exercising or on your daily journeys. People seek emotional companionship. I am very optimistic, I do not like to argue with those who say that today is terrible. Great things are being done, and probably those artists and their songs will be the ones that last.”

