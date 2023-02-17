Singer Susan Prieto He surprised his followers by saying that he had had a bad experience with “a model and current miss”.

Susan Prieto It generated news and not precisely for launching a cover or a special song, but rather, for an unusual event in it. On this occasion, the singer used her social networks to reveal, as a Storytime, the bad experience she had with a current beauty queen. Although throughout her speech, the artist does not give names, she does reveal that the event happened in November of last year. Her followers did not take long to react to the video and presume that the singer refers to Alessia Rovegno, although she is unknown.

What happened to Susan Prieto?

At the beginning of the video shared on TikTok, which is called “Bad experiences with TV people”, the influencer commented that the bad moment occurred at an event for a lipstick brand. According to her, the makeup artist was painting her in one of the rooms, when suddenly “the model, current miss” arrived and after some strange movements, she asked her to leave so she could take pictures.

This fact undoubtedly annoyed her, but she explained that it was not the first time that this type of moment had happened to her, so she did not hesitate to respond. At first, Susan Prieto was shocked. Even the make-up artist apologized for the discomfort that this model caused her, whom she described as “more valued”.

Susan Pietro commented that, in these events, the times to make up each influencer are usually well specified. According to her, it takes approximately five minutes for the makeup artist to do her part with each influencer. Time that the “current miss”, who arrived “with the air of a diva” would not have tolerated.