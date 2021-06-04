Susan Ochoa, winner of Yo soy con ‘Dyango’ in February this year, visited the set of On everyone’s lips to participate in a sequence with Tula Rodríguez.

During her presence on the América TV program, the Peruvian singer revealed that she was single after being asked about her current status. “ Single, officially “, he claimed.

The interpreter of “Ya no más” avoided delving further about the reasons for their separation. However, she affirmed that she and her ex-partner were on good terms and are having a parenting relationship.

“We are friends, ‘pinkys'”, sentenced Susan Ochoa. For her part, Tula Rodríguez left a comment to contextualize the events.

“They are companions because they have their children. This is how relationships are: they begin, they end, they break, they reconcile, they come back … This is love, the important thing is to be well, “said the television host.

In early 2021, she presented her husband in front of cameras Edgar ferrer. The singer’s partner is the father of her three children, as well as her manager.

“I am sixteen years old with Susan, we have had ups and downs, but we are still together for the love we have for each other, for the love of our children, our family and now more at this time, anyway”, were the words of the businessman during a link with En boca de todos.

“She is a woman who has made herself loved, but to the full extent, definitely yes,” he added.

